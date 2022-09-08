One play can make a difference in a game. Two plays can change the outcome of a game, while three plays can completely derail everything.
That’s exactly what happened to Greenwood in the second quarter against Dorman. Early in the second quarter, Greenwood fumbled on three straight offensive plays, resulting in two scoop and score touchdowns for Dorman, while the third led to a touchdown.
“You had two scoop and scores, and the next series, we just dropped the pitch. We went from being up 7-0 to being down 28-7 before you can even blink,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “Obviously, it was frustrating. The second half, we played better but you can’t dig yourself that big of a hole on something that wasn’t forced, but we did. You don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It was just one of those bizarre moments that happens sometimes. It’s just been par for the course from the first three games.”
Despite the struggles on offense, first-year quarterback Kaleb Burton has continued to progress for the Eagles, leading the Eagles in rushing against the Cavaliers with 112 yards and a touchdown. Against Sandy Creek, the junior led the team in carries, while adding 89 yards against Sandy Creek.
“He’s actually played really well,” Liner said. “He’s gotten better and better at doing what we’ve asked him to do. We had a few wide-open touchdowns that we missed, but other than that, he’s actually played really good. It just hasn’t been enough for us to win.”
But the primary concern for the Eagles is still the defense. Dorman, which has primarily had its rushing attack lead its offense, finished with 244 yards in the air and three touchdowns. Cavalier running back Demarius Foster also went off for 145 yards.
“Our problem this year has been tackling guys in space,” Liner said. “That was also a struggle last Friday night. We were actually better at that defensively than we had been. We gave up a couple easy touchdowns on just some bad angles. ... I thought we tackled better, but the offense gave them 21 points.”
As they continue to adjust on defense, the Eagles travel Friday to North Augusta.
Like Greenwood, North Augusta has already played Dorman this season, losing that matchup 42-28.
“It’s a little bit better to gage a team when you have a common opponent,” Liner said. “They’re very talented. They have a couple of kids that can really play, (Taylon Washington, DJ Bookard). They scored 28 points against Dorman. Everyone is a challenge for us at this point, but we’re excited because it’s another opportunity to get better and another opportunity to right some wrongs. We expect to go down there and play well.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.