One play can make a difference in a game. Two plays can change the outcome of a game, while three plays can completely derail everything.

That’s exactly what happened to Greenwood in the second quarter against Dorman. Early in the second quarter, Greenwood fumbled on three straight offensive plays, resulting in two scoop and score touchdowns for Dorman, while the third led to a touchdown.

