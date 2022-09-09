Greenwood logo

Greenwood repelled North Augusta at the goal line for a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles went on to pick up their first win of the season, 21-14, on Friday night.

"It was huge," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "We had the opportunity to stop them earlier in the drive, but that was the biggest play of the game. We had to have a stop and we got it and then went down and ran the clock out."