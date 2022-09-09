Greenwood repelled North Augusta at the goal line for a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles went on to pick up their first win of the season, 21-14, on Friday night.
"It was huge," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "We had the opportunity to stop them earlier in the drive, but that was the biggest play of the game. We had to have a stop and we got it and then went down and ran the clock out."
Eagles running back Deterrious Gary rushed for 222 yards on 35 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
"He had a great night," Liner said. "He's a tank."
After neither team scored in the first quarter, Jaylen Robinson got the Eagles on the board in the second quarter with a 28-yard run.
Greenwood rolled up 338 yards of rushing in a game in which the Eagles passed just twice.
Greenwood is now 1-3 overall after losing to three powerhouse teams to start the season and then logging Friday night's victory. The Eagles will host T.L. Hanna next Friday night.
"Winning is always better than losing," Liner said. "We are excited to get the win and now we'll be back home after being on the road."
GAME SUMMARY
Greenwood 0 7 0 14 — 21
North Augusta 0 0 7 7 — 14
SECOND QUARTER
G — Jaylen Robinson 28 run (Joseph Piontek kick)
THIRD QUARTER
NA — Evan Waldhauer 28 pass from Colson Brown (kick good)