Greenwood senior Josiah Jeffery celebrates his second of four touchdowns in Greenwood's 49-42 win against South Aiken. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

AIKEN — During pregame, South Aiken was playing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" over the stadium's speakers. So it was fitting that after 91 points, everything came down to one moment, one that Greenwood captured.

After 47 minutes and 59.8 seconds, .2 seconds are all that remained in Greenwood's first-round playoff matchup against South Aiken. The Thoroughbreds were on the Eagles 20-yard line after a Michel Holloway sack.

