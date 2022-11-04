AIKEN — During pregame, South Aiken was playing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" over the stadium's speakers. So it was fitting that after 91 points, everything came down to one moment, one that Greenwood captured.
After 47 minutes and 59.8 seconds, .2 seconds are all that remained in Greenwood's first-round playoff matchup against South Aiken. The Thoroughbreds were on the Eagles 20-yard line after a Michel Holloway sack.
South Aiken quarterback Terrence Smith looked right and scrambled left. Right before the pair of Eagles could land on him, Smith launched a pass to his right, but the ball didn't make it to the end zone, bouncing harmlessly at the 1-yard line, sending Greenwood to the second round of the playoffs with a 49-42 win.
"I told the boys to just get back and hold onto someone, because their quarterback has been scrambling all night," Greenwood senior Josiah Jeffery said. "That's what he did. We were leading each other, and we got the win."
While the final play was one for the movies, the entire game was a whirlwind.
Greenwood led for the entire game, until an onside kick gave South Aiken the ball with less than 5 minutes to play. The Thoroughbreds marched downfield in seven plays to tie the game at 42.
Then it was Zion Hawkins and Jeffery's turn to make a play.
On Greenwood's previous kickoff return, South Aiken kicked off from its own 25-yard line but flipped the field due to a Hawkins miscue on the kick, nearly allowing a South Aiken player to recover the ball at the Greenwood 8-yard line.
On this kick, Hawkins made a play.
The junior scooped the ball off the grass at his own 9-yard line. There he started left and cut back to the right, sprinting 43 yards to set up Greenwood's offense inside Thoroughbred territory.
"That's what great players do, they brush it off and keep playing," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "That's what he did. Zion has improved as much as anyone we've had all year. I've been extraordinarily proud of how he's matured and turned into a really good football player. It's exciting for him to make that huge return, because we don't have a chance to score if he doesn't do that."
From there, it was a combination of Jeffery and Kaleb Burton driving the Eagles down the field in 1 minute 36 seconds, capped by an 8-yard Jeffery touchdown run.
"I told coach Liner that we're not going home," Jeffery said. "I have that mentality that every time I touch it, I'm going in. I just told my boys to keep fighting with me, and we're going to win the game. I punched it in. ... I knew coach was going to let me punch it in. I told him I wasn't going to let us lose and that he can trust me."
The two quarterbacks were the Eagles' catalyst all night, combining for 372 total yards and six touchdowns. The two ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the second half alone.
Jeffery finished with a team-high 178 yards on the ground and four of the Eagles' seven touchdowns.
"If he's not the state player of the week, I don't know who could be," Liner said. "He was unbelievable. That just shows that they want to keep playing."
The Eagles will stay on the road, traveling to Northwestern in the second round of the playoffs.
