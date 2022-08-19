COLUMBIA — Last season, Greenwood dominated teams on offense, running through teams on a nightly basis, while the defense was consist in making sure tackles.
In their first game of 2022, the Eagles struggled in both facets of the game, falling on the road to No. 4 A.C. Flora 38-20.
"We played very bad in the first half," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "They have a couple of elite players and their running back is probably one of the two or three in the state, maybe the best one. We couldn't tackle him."
While Greenwood matched Flora on the first drives of the game, answering a touchdown with a touchdown, the fairly new Eagle offense struggled throughout the night. Four of the five starting offensive linemen are new, while fullback Ve Morton is the only returner in the backfield from a year ago. Morton went down early in the game with an ankle injury, limiting the potent running attack even further.
Greenwood struggled to maintain possession of the ball as well, fumbling seven or eight times according to Liner and losing three.
"The bottom line is we are not ready to play yet. They are a good team," Liner said. "It was a very difficult game to start the year, but at the same time, it was a good game to start the year, because you learn a lot about yourself when you play good people. We feel like we have a chance to be a really good team by the end of the year, we just have a long way to go. It was just disappointing."
Greenwood will attempt to get back on track on Friday, when Sandy Creek visits J.W. Babb Stadium.
"The message is simple: football is a long season," Liner said. "It's how you finish not how you start. The key is keeping guys mentally motivated. ... It's the first game, and we have a lot of games ahead of us. We're going to get better. We have plenty of talent to be good. We just have to work."