Coming out of halftime, Greenwood trailed by just a touchdown.
It was coming off a huge defensive stop at the end of the first half, where it made a stand on its own 2-yard line to end the half.
The second half started with a bang, as Jaylen Robinson returned the second-half kick to the T.L. Hanna's 46-yard line, scoring seven plays later on a 1-yard run by Kaleb Burton to tie the game.
After the touchdown run, Greenwood's offense struggled to produce, tallying just 17 yards on 18 plays for the remainder of the game, leading to a 31-14 loss.
"We had a good plan coming out of half time, and obviously, it worked because we scored on the first drive," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "We had a really bad penalty where we gain about 20-something yards and get a first down, but we get a 15-yard penalty for hands to the face. That squelched that one. I don't know, I'll have to go back and watch (what went wrong in the second half)."
T.L. Hanna dominated in the second half by running the ball up the middle against Greenwood's defense, ripping off several chunk plays behind fullback Sasheen Latimer, who ran for 74 of his 89 yards in the second half. Both second half Hanna touchdowns were scored through the middle of the Greenwood defense.
"They're good, especially at two or three plays. We were able to stop them about 50% of the time, then they hit a couple," Liner said. "We had a couple field possession deals, but the bottom line is Hanna won and we didn't."
Along with Hanna ripping off several yards at a time, Greenwood lost the penalty battle 4-1. Though they only had 44 yards in penalties, each of the four were potential killers for the Eagles. In the first half, Greenwood had two personal fouls on defense that kept Hanna drives alive, but it held up on the back end, getting stops on both drives. The biggest penalty of the night was on a Burton third-down run. Instead of gaining a big first down and more than 25 yards, a hands to the face backed Greenwood up to its own 17-yard line, killing a potential touchdown-answering drive.
"We had a couple bad penalties that kind of put us in a bind," Liner said. We were able to kind of stop them after the first one, because we had a couple of good goal-line stands, but it wasn't enough. They're well-coached. They're tough and do a lot of things positive. That's why they won."
Along with the penalties, three Greenwood starters went down in the loss, joining a growing list of Eagles who are potentially missing time.
The positive for Greenwood is it is heading into its much-needed bye week, where it hopes to return several key players who went down throughout the first five weeks of the season.
"It's going to be huge," Liner said. "Hopefully, we can get some people healthy. We just have to go back to learning how to play football. There's a lot of decisions that are going to have to be made over this next week or two."