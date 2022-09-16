IMG_9137.JPG
Buy Now

Greenwood wingback Jaylen Robinson tries to fight off a pair of T.L. Hanna defenders in the first half. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Coming out of halftime, Greenwood trailed by just a touchdown.

It was coming off a huge defensive stop at the end of the first half, where it made a stand on its own 2-yard line to end the half.

Tags