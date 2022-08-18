When Greenwood head coach Chris Liner was compiling his schedule for the 2022 season, he knew one thing — he was going to challenge his team every week.

When the finalized schedule came out in the spring, Liner’s goal had been accomplished, as the Eagles will play a gauntlet in non-region play, facing three teams ranked in the top-10 of either 4A or 5A.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags