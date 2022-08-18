When Greenwood head coach Chris Liner was compiling his schedule for the 2022 season, he knew one thing — he was going to challenge his team every week.
When the finalized schedule came out in the spring, Liner’s goal had been accomplished, as the Eagles will play a gauntlet in non-region play, facing three teams ranked in the top-10 of either 4A or 5A.
“We want to make sure, out of region, that we see hard teams, because it gives us the ability to see different things at us and get us ready to compete against a good region that we’re going to be in,” assistant head coach Zach Norman said. “That sets us up for success. Our guys are excited and always up for the challenge.”
The challenge starts Friday, when the No. 6 Eagles travel to A.C. Flora, which is ranked as the No. 4 team in 4A.
“They are a phenomenal team,” Up front, they’re very solid up front. They have weapons on offense that can catch and run the ball and make tackles on defense. Our guys have worked super hard to be prepared and have a good game on Friday at A.C. Flora.”
Flora is led by its potent rushing attack that is built around Markel Townsend, who was one of three 4A All-State running backs in 2021. The senior ran for 1,295 yards list season, but he’s not the only weapon Flora has, as the Falcons return five other players that received an All-State honor last season.
The Falcons are built on being a fast, physical running group that can throw the ball with ease out of the gun. Defensively, they are built for stopping the run, allowing just 12.2 points a game last year.
Flora’s defensive line will be a huge test for the Greenwood offensive line, as the Eagles are replacing four of the five starting linemen from last year.
“The offensive line is starting to gel together,” Norman said. “Every day you see them getting better and better. They’re a tight knit group and they’re always with each other. They’re going to be very good for us.”
In the preseason, Greenwood had to deal with problems with the weather and the cancellation of its final scrimmage at its jamboree, but those hiccups haven’t dissolved any of the focus the Eagles have moving into 2022. Their eyes are still set for December.
“One thing we have seen is our team’s dedication, dedication to practicing hard, staying dedicated to our focus of winning games,” Norman said. “Every game is another step to the region. Every region game is another step to the championship. Our guys are dedicated to the program, and we’re excited to see that.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.