Arguably, the greatest expectations coming into the season were placed on the Greenwood football team. Why not?
The Eagles returned nearly the entirety of its starting defense, which was one of the best in the state a year ago, while it brought back Ve Morton, who was an All State selection and ran for more than 1,700 yards as a junior.
Greenwood’s non-region schedule was loaded with two 5A teams, a powerhouse from Georgia and an AC Flora team that has lost just two games since 2020 by a combined two points.
But injuries, and inexperience plagued Greenwood throughout the first half of the season, resulting in a 1-4 start.
But after taking a week to get healthy and work on the problems it can fix, Greenwood is getting back to the Greenwood way, which coach Chris Liner says is being the toughest, most disciplined team in the state.
“We were able to get closer to getting people healthy and honestly, Greenwood needed to work on Greenwood,” coach Chris Liner said. “We just went back to the basics of why Greenwood teams have been good. They all know our vision and our mission.
“We certainly haven’t been disciplined. We’ve had some penalties that have hurt us. Some turnovers that have really hurt us. Both of those I would categorize under discipline, and that’s my job. ... It was a good week to remind all of us of those things. It was a much needed week to not have an opponent other than ourselves.”
Before its bye week, Greenwood lost to TL Hanna, struggling on offense and special teams. The offense gained just 17 yards in the second half, while punting was a problem all night, as Hannah basically blocked three punts — an actual blocked punt, one that went 10 yards due to pressure and a tackle for a loss on the Greenwood punter.
Defensively, Liner said there was a lot of progress, especially in the linebacker corps that had struggled for most of the season. The combination of Nemo Wardlaw, Shemar Farrow and newly moved Josiah Jeffery played their best game of the season against Hanna, according to Liner.
“The Hanna week was by far their best week,” Liner said. “That’s been kind of the most frustrating thing because that group is extremely talented. ... I’ve seen a huge swing in a positive direction and that bodes well for that group.”
But that was the first half of the season, and the Eagles bye week signaled the end of the non-region and the beginning of region play — starting with Berea, who is 1-4 through the first half of the season as well.
“There are very few times in life that you get a do over, a fresh start. The way playoffs are setup now, playoff positioning is solely based on region finish,” Liner said. “You’re afforded as a coach an opportunity to beef up your schedule the way you wouldn’t do in the old system. You can play these guys and make yourself better, because as long as you can keep your kids understanding what you’re doing and not lose confidence in themselves, we won’t play anyone as good as we three teams we played this year.
“The key to this week is understanding that we’re 0-0, just like everybody else. We have a chance to finish first in the region and be a No. 1 seed in the playoffs regardless of what has happened to this point.”
