It’s a reality every high school football coach in South Carolina recognizes, including Greenwood’s Chris Liner — every game from here on out matters.
The Eagles kicked off their region schedule with a blowout win over Berea last Thursday, one that was crucial for Liner’s team.
“There’s some really, really good football teams in our region, and so it’ll be tough sledding from here on out,” Liner said. “To get our first win in the region and get back in the win column was nice.”
After the all-important region win, Greenwood will have yet another critical game against region opponent Easley on Friday night.
The Green Wave will walk into J.W. Babb Stadium fresh off a 35-28 win over Pickens last Thursday. Easley is 5-1, with its lone loss coming against 3A Daniel in its season-opener.
“We’re excited. It’s the second phase of the season,” Liner said. “We’re 1-0, (Easley is) 1-0, we’re both 1-0 in the region, so it’s just another chance to, hopefully, give us a better opportunity as far as playoff seeding.
“We scrimmaged them last year, and I remember coming out of that scrimmage and talking about how they had some really good athletes, and you can see that on tape.”
The Greenwood secondary will be tested Friday, as Easley quarterback Kaleb Sutton will anchor the Green Wave passing game. The sophomore has passed for 1,030 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just one interception to contribute to his 112.0 QBR.
Junior wide receiver Will Patton is Sutton’s No. 1 target with 38 receptions for 616 yards and six touchdowns.
“They’re really good at throwing the football,” Liner said. “We’ve had to move some people around in our secondary, but the guys that were in there the last few weeks have done a really, really good job.”
The Green Wave offense also likes to spread out its rushing attack with a three-headed monster in the backfield. Easley running backs Ethan Alexander and Logan Sullivan have combined for 638 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Sutton can also take the ball himself, as he has run for 281 yards and six touchdowns.
As for Greenwood’s offense, the Eagles hope to have some of the same success they saw in their win against Berea last week. Greenwood rushed for 384 yards in the 57-6 victory.
Star backs such as Ve Morton enter the Week 7 showdown well-rested after younger players got a shot in the blowout, and a bye the week before.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us, and it should be,” Liner said. “It’s kind of what you want. You need to play these games moving forward. Easley’s going to be a tough out.”
