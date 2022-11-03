Since defeating North Augusta, the Greenwood coaching staff has been moving players around to fill needs left by injuries.
In the final regular season game, that ironman-type of play showed up in a big way for the Eagles as more than six players logged offensive and defensive snaps.
“This time of year, there’s no excuse for not being able to play some both ways,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We need our best players on the field at all times. We played quite a few people both ways. The two linebackers played running back, one quarterback played safety and the other played corner.
“We practiced even more people playing both ways moving forward. For us, where we are as a team, that is our best recipe to have success.”
Those players performed in a big way in the blowout win against Pickens.
Arguably the biggest change was at middle linebacker, a position that has been decimated with injuries. Greenwood moved fullback Deterrious Gary and wingback Khamari Griffin to linebacker, and the pair showed up. Griffin, a freshman in his first start at linebacker, led the Eagles with 16 total tackles and had one of the three interceptions. Gary also was key in plugging any gaps the Pickens offensive line opened.
“Khamari had been playing jayvee all year. We brought him up against North Augusta as a running back because we had lost Ty Patterson, Taije Dennis and Ve (Morton) for the bulk of the year,” Liner said. “He’s a really good linebacker. The first time he started at linebacker all year on varsity and he had 16 total tackles and 10 solos and an interception. Tank (Gary) met some people in the hole with some things that make a linebacker coach proud.
“That was good, just the physical nature of the way they play the game. Both of those are extraordinarily tough kids. They’re athletic. They give us a better opportunity to tackle people in space, which we’re going to have to do this week and moving forward.”
Alongside the linebacker duo, quarterbacks Kaleb Burton and Josiah Jeffery combined for more than 200 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
Greenwood ended its regular season with back-to-back games on the road and will continue its road trip until the end of its season, starting against South Aiken.
The Thoroughbreds come into Friday’s first-round playoff matchup with an identical record to Greenwood (4-6), and, like Greenwood, they picked up three of their four wins in region play. The two share one common opponent this season in North Augusta. Greenwood held for a 21-14 win against the Yellow Jackets, while South Aiken lost its game by a field goal.
South Aiken’s best player is quarterback Terrence Smith, who has thrown for 784 yards and four touchdowns. More impressively, though, is Smith’s running ability. He rushed for 1,887 yards and 26 touchdowns. His best game of the season was against Class 5A Lexington, when he ran for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He has scored three or more touchdowns in five games this year, including the last three regular-season games.
“He is a dynamic player. He makes them go,” Liner said. “They’ve been in a lot of scoringfest type of games. They’ve scored on everybody, and they’ve played some good football teams. He is a special player. If you give him a crease, he is going to take it to the house. He’s got a good supporting cast around him.”
Alongside Smith, the Eagles will contend with Jevon Edwards, who has rushed for 1,583 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. On the offensive line, they have the Jenison triplets, one of which, Will Jenison, was picked for the North-South All-Star Game.