It was late in the fourth quarter and Greenwood needed a play.
North Augusta was creeping toward the end zone and was down just a touchdown. For the first time this year, late in a game, Greenwood’s defense made a crucial stop, making a goal-line stand against a power run.
“That was obviously a huge play. Our defensive line has played well all year,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “That was huge for us. I think it was big to get win, but it was also big for our defense, who hasn’t played great all year. They haven’t even played average all year. For them to play really well when we need them to, hopefully that momentum will propel them this week.”
Greenwood got the ball back to near its own 2-yard line and drove downfield, getting all the way inside North Augusta’s 10-yard line before kneeling to run out the clock for its first win of the season.
The first four weeks of the season haven’t been what the Eagles’ coaching staff was hoping for. The win was the fourth game of a five-game non-region juggernaut that pitted Greenwood against two teams ranked in the top four of their respective classifications and Sandy Creek, who was the No. 4 team in Georgia’s Class 3A.
While there have been glaring flaws in the losses, arguably one of the biggest struggles for the Eagles has been staying healthy.
“To compete against elite teams, then you have to come into the game with all your marbles in the bag. That’s just how it is,” Liner said. “We weren’t able to do that. Would it have mattered? I don’t know. When you’re playing teams with elite players, then you need the elite players on your team to be available to play. We’ve got some really talented players. We just haven’t been able to get all 11 on the field at the same time.
“I think it’s been a good thing, though. You learn way more about how to become a team when you’re going through adversity than when you’re not. It’s easy to be a leader when things are going good. It’s a lot more difficult when you’re putting the work in and not seeing any results from it. But I wouldn’t change it. You have to go through the tough times to realize just how good the good times are.”
Coming into the North Augusta game, Greenwood was without four players who were going to be key contributors for the Eagles. One, Ty Patterson, will be back in some capacity in Friday’s game for his first action of the season, but Greenwood lost two more starters in the win, as Griffin Jones went down with a shoulder injury and Jayden Lagroone went down with a collarbone injury.
“We’re getting to the point where we might have to do some Iron Man stuff and play people both ways,” Liner said. “We’ve been a mash unit really since the preseason. Every time we get a kid back, we lose two, so we are not winning the war of attrition. It makes it difficult, but we have guys that can step in and do the job. We just have to get them coached up and do it. This week, we’ve been able to do exactly that.”
The Eagles finish their non-region gauntlet against Class 5A T.L. Hanna.
Hanna is 3-1 this season with a key win against Greenville (36-29) and a blowout loss to Westside (45-7), both of which are in Greenwood’s region. Like Greenwood, the Yellow Jackets run a version of the Wing-T offense, using three running backs as their offensive leaders.