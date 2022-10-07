The Green Wave just would not go away Friday night.
After Deterrious Gary’s 13-yard touchdown run to make it a 41-14 score in favor of Greenwood late in the third quarter, Easley made it interesting.
The Green Wave outscored the Eagles 27-6 after Gary's touchdown to set up an onside kick attempt to keep them in the game. Then a weight was lifted off of Greenwood coach Chris Liners’ shoulders.
J.B. Simmons recovered the onside kick.
The recovery sealed a 47-41 Greenwood nail-biting victory over Easley at J.W. Babb Stadium.
“We won, we’re 2-0 in the region, that was the goal when we set out tonight at 7:30,” Liner said. “Never going to complain about a win, our kids deserve to have won tonight, especially offensively, we played really well.”
And played well the Greenwood offense did.
The Eagles totaled an astounding 458 yards on the ground with two players totaling over 100 yards on the night.
Junior quarterback Kaleb Burton impressed with 130 all-purpose yards with two rushing touchdowns and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Robinson in the third.
Senior running back Ve Morton also ran for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns before he went out with an injury in the second.
That’s when Gary stepped up.
The junior running back filled his teammates’ shoes in the second half, running for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the second. Gary totaled a team-high 122 yards on the night.
“He’s been filling (Morton’s shoes) all year, so that wasn’t anything new to Tank,” Liner said. “We’ve got some good backs that kind of feed off each other.”
As for Easley, it took awhile for its offense to click, but in the final quarter, the Green Wave’s air attack got the best of the Greenwood defense.
Easley quarterback Kalab Sutton passed for 210 yards in the second half with three passing touchdowns and a 24-yard rushing score in the fourth. The Green Wave moved down the field rather quickly on each of their scoring drives, especially on its final drive before the onside kick.
Sutton found Easley wide receiver Chris Clemons on a 64-yard touchdown pass on the Green Wave’s first play of the drive after Greenwood turned the ball over on downs.
“You’ve seen it happen time and time again where really the game’s over and we didn’t finish it,” Liner said. “We went out there and just fiddle-farted around and let them back in the game… Don’t care, we won, we’ll fix it and move on.”
With the Week 7 win, Greenwood is 2-0 in region play after its shaky 1-4 start to the season. But that start to the season is a reason why the Eagles are shaping up to potentially earn a playoff spot.
“We were the underdog. Regardless, we’ve got our work cut out for us coming up next week with Westside and then Greenville right after them,” Liner said. “I do think our early preseason and even our non-region schedule certainly prepared us for being able to have an opportunity to win these games.”