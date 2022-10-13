Since its defeat against T.L. Hanna, Greenwood has started to take its season one game at a time, attempting to block out any outside noise and just lock in on whoever has entered J.W. Babb Stadium.
It’s been three weeks since the Eagles’ last loss, and in that time, Greenwood has defeated three opponents — two region opponents and itself.
Itself?
During the bye week, Greenwood focused on itself — getting its defense shaped up to the standard it played to last season, made sure the offense was taking care of the ball and, finally — maybe most importantly — it got players healthy with the week off.
That progress was clearly evident in Greenwood’s first seven quarters since returning to play, blowing past Berea and dominating Easley 41-13 late into the third quarter.
“We played really good. We rushed for almost 500 yards,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “Defensively, we played pretty good. We kept their guys in check. They have three or four really talented offensive players. We were able to slow them down a lot during the first half and even the third quarter.”
Then Easley made it a game, rattling off 27 of the next 33 points. In that frustrating final quarter, Greenwood was plagued by some of the problems it faced to start the year, such as leaving receivers open for large chunks of yards or running into each other during pick plays.
“Part of that is we took our foot off the gas a little bit, and in today’s game, the way spread offenses can score, you can’t do that,” Liner said. “We made some mistakes and it just snowballed and made it a little bit more nail-biting that it should have been. I thought we played really clean especially offensively.”
Greenwood finished with 458 yards on the ground in the win, with four players finishing with more than 80 yards.
One of those players was senior fullback Ve Morton, who finished with 83 yards on nine carries before leaving the game in the second quarter with some soreness in his repaired ankle. Liner said the senior will suit up on Friday.
“He could have gone back in if we had needed it, but that’s the advantage of having a Tank (Deterrious Gary),” Liner said. “Tank comes in and did some really good stuff. Ve is certainly a leader and things are different when he’s on the field, just the moxy that he carries. We’re just trying to ease him back into the season.”
With the two region wins under their belt, the Eagles are firmly in the conversation for a third consecutive region championship, but they will face their biggest test so far, going up against Westside, which is 1-1 in region play.
“You don’t want to look into the future. We’ve developed the mindset, especially when we hit region play, let’s just worry about this week,” Liner said. “There’s still a long way to go, but this is a huge game as far as region standings. Westside already has one loss with Greenville, and we obviously play Greenville next week. It’s a big region game. We’ve always tried to be honest with the kids and just tell them what’s at stake.”
Westside’s region blemish was a 66-33 loss on a Monday to Greenville. With the game being played on a Monday (because of Hurricane Ian’s potential impact), the Greenwood coaching staff made the trip to watch the full game, getting a firsthand look to analyze their competition.
Liner compared Westside’s loss to Greenville to Greenwood’s loss to T.L. Hanna, where a couple of special teams plays ended up changing the direction of the game.
Overall, the Rams are extremely explosive on offense. Behind sophomore quarterback Cutter Woods, the Rams have thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and ran for another 1,115. Hunter Puckett is their bell-cow running back, as the senior has gained 495 yards on 97 carries, while a trio of wide receivers have at least 300 yards this season. That group is led by junior Joshua Williams, who has racked up 616 yards and eight touchdowns on 27 catches.
“They’re extremely talented,” Liner said. “They have a kid that was just picked for the Shrine Bowl off their offensive line (Jeremie Brown). They also have a really good quarterback, running back and two really good wide receivers. They’re good on defense. It’s going to be a tall task for us for sure.”