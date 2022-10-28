PICKENS — Coming into Friday, there was technically a question mark if Greenwood would make the playoffs after back-to-back region losses.
It took the Eagles less than 2 minutes to change that question mark to a period, dominating Pickens 40-13.
PICKENS — Coming into Friday, there was technically a question mark if Greenwood would make the playoffs after back-to-back region losses.
It took the Eagles less than 2 minutes to change that question mark to a period, dominating Pickens 40-13.
"I'm really proud of our team for having some guts and playing hard," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "We had a lot of guys that hadn't played a whole lot that played tonight. It was a lot of fun to see.
"I also appreciate all the Greenwood people that came up tonight. After last week's debacle, I didn't even know if we'd have two people here tonight. I'm really happy for our kids for the number of Greenwood people that came to support them tonight. That was really awesome."
For most of the season, Greenwood's defense has been an Achilles Heel for the team's success, but on Friday, the defense was lights out. Through the first three quarters, the Eagles allowed just 126 yards. Pickens threw the ball four times in the game, three of them resulted in a Greenwood interception as Donovan Boyles, Jayden Lagroone and Khamari Griffin each came down with the ball.
Junior Michel Holloway forced another fumble in the game.
The biggest difference besides players such as Boyles, Lagroone and Zion Hawkins getting healthy after not playing together since the North Augusta game, was the Eagles moved some players around. Junior fullback Deterrious "Tank" Gary played middle linebacker alongside Griffin, who is a freshman. That moved Carson Lewis and Nemo Wardlaw to the outside.
"We played Khamari Griffin at linebacker, and he is going to be a special player, you saw that tonight. He comes downhill and he is athletic and a football player," Liner said. "We played our fullback Tank Gary at the other (middle linebacker spot). The two of them really, really played well. ... We've made some personnel changes and some position changes, and I thought that really helped tonight. Kaleb (Burton) played cornerback tonight, it was his first time at corner all year."
With the defense rolling in the first three quarters, the fourth was played with mostly backups, Greenwood's offense got into and stayed in a rhythm throughout the game.
The Eagles first offensive play from scrimmage was a Ve Morton 44-yard touchdown run just 2 minutes into the game. Overall the Eagles scored on four of their five first-half possessions, putting up 242 yards in the process.
"We got in some spread stuff. We actually ran some buck sweep out of the gun, kind of old Auburn stuff," Liner said. "We've tried to be a little more diverse, and that was the plan all along from the beginning of the year. We just couldn't do it because we had different people playing every week. We just said 'Screw it, we'll try it anyway,' and it worked."
With the win, Greenwood is the No. 3 team from Region 1-4A and will travel for its first round playoff game, which will be against South Aiken.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.