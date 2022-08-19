GCS logo

Greenwood Christian opened its 2022 campaign with a big win against Northwood Chargers, 48-20.

The Hawks put the first points on the scoreboard, going up on Northwood 6-0. With 3:05 left in the first quarter, the Eagles rushed for an extra score and added to their lead with a successful two-point conversion. The Chargers answered with a 15-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked by the Hawks defense, which made the score 14-6.

Tags