Greenwood Christian opened its 2022 campaign with a big win against Northwood Chargers, 48-20.
The Hawks put the first points on the scoreboard, going up on Northwood 6-0. With 3:05 left in the first quarter, the Eagles rushed for an extra score and added to their lead with a successful two-point conversion. The Chargers answered with a 15-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked by the Hawks defense, which made the score 14-6.
Greenwood Christian answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kade Heaton to Owen Whittington.
Northwood's next possession ended with a turnover as the Hawks’ Nate Rooney intercepted a pass with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The Hawks led 20-6 going into the second quarter, where Greenwood Christian added to its lead with a 1-yard Colt Taylor rushing touchdown, making the score 26-6.
Northwood's offense was stout on its next possession and drove down the field for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion.
The Hawks ended the half ahead 26-14.
With runs from Bryson Dixon and Colt Taylor, the Hawks scored first in the third quarter. Dixon capped the drive with a 40-yard touchdown. Rooney caught a pass from Heaton for a 2-point conversation.
With a 34-14 lead, the Hawks got the ball back after a four-and-out from the Chargers.
Three plays later, Dixon found the endzone again, followed by a PAT from Whittington, making the score going into the fourth 41-14.
Minutes into the fourth quarter, Hamp Davis added a 50-plus yard touchdown, followed by a Whittington successful PAT, extending the lead to 48-14.
The Chargers were able to score a final time in the fourth quarter, making the final score 48-20.
Greenwood Christian travel next Friday to face Northside Christian Academy.