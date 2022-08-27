GCS logo

On the second play, Greenwood Christian took the lead off a Nate Rooney 65-yard run, but the explosive plays were few and far between for the Hawks, as they fell 28-12 at Northside Christian. 

"We had two big explosive plays, but we weren't able to sustain any good, long drives last week," Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. 

