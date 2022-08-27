On the second play, Greenwood Christian took the lead off a Nate Rooney 65-yard run, but the explosive plays were few and far between for the Hawks, as they fell 28-12 at Northside Christian.
"We had two big explosive plays, but we weren't able to sustain any good, long drives last week," Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said.
Outside of Rooney's run, the Hawks weren't able to generate any consistent offense in the first half, scoring just seven points. In the third, GCS dialed up a trick play for its second score, as halfback Hamp Davis hit Bryson Dixon on an 85-yard pass to cut the deficit to 21-12, but it could never truly cut the lead down with a lack of consistent offense.
"We had a bunch of guys out of school this week," Doolittle said. "The key to getting it turned around is just improving, getting better at practice and taking advantage of opportunities when we have them."
Defensively, Doolittle said the Northside Christian quarterback carved up the Hawks secondary, which was depleted because of players missing with illnesses. Outside of the secondary problems, the defense held strong, keeping the Hawks in the game until a late Northside Christian touchdown broke the game.
Greenwood Christian travels to Dixie for its Week 2 matchup.