Greenwood Christian falls late to Thomas Sumter By KELSEY WOODS For the Index-Journal Sep 23, 2022

Despite not giving up Friday night, Greenwood Christian lost its lead late and fell to Thomas Sumter Academy, 24-21.

The scoring began quickly in the first quarter as the Generals got on the scoreboard shortly after kickoff.

The Hawks' offense struggled in the first quarter. But, running back Hamp Davis and the Hawks' defense kept the game manageable.

Thomas Sumter ended the first with a 14-0 lead.

Hawks' freshman Bryson Dixon finally got his team on the board with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The successful point-after cut the Generals' lead to seven.

A strong defensive stand from Greenwood Christian prevented Thomas Sumter's offense from answering and allowed the Hawks to add to their score.

Dixon scored from 7-yards out but the Hawks' PAT was unsuccessful.

An Owen Whittington interception appeared to give GCS the momentum to add to its score.

Down to its last down on the drive, Whittington faked the punt and rushed for a first down.

Whittington's first down set up the Hawks with 44 seconds left in the half with another chance to take the lead.

Davis connected with Whittington for a touchdown and Brady Wilson's two-point conversion gave the Hawks a 21-14 lead into halftime.

The first eight minutes of the third belonged to the Generals, who marched the team downfield, which led three more points.

The remainder of the half was uneventful until the final minute.

The Generals scored a game-winning touchdown and successful PAT with 52.9 seconds left.