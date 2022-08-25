Everything that could have gone wrong did last Friday night for Greenwood.

With eight starters returning on defense heading into the Top-6 matchup against A.C. Flora, Greenwood’s defense seemed poised to deal with an explosive A.C. Flora offense that features one of the best running backs in the state. But as the game progressed, the Eagles were struggling to fill their gaps at the second level, allowing 178 rushing yards in the loss.

