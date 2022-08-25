Everything that could have gone wrong did last Friday night for Greenwood.
With eight starters returning on defense heading into the Top-6 matchup against A.C. Flora, Greenwood’s defense seemed poised to deal with an explosive A.C. Flora offense that features one of the best running backs in the state. But as the game progressed, the Eagles were struggling to fill their gaps at the second level, allowing 178 rushing yards in the loss.
“That was the most disappointing thing. We have eight guys back on defense, and we just weren’t ready to play,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We played an elite back that you can’t let get to the second level, and we weren’t filling our gaps at linebacker, we weren’t filling our gaps at outside linebacker, we weren’t making calls up front. If you watch the o-line vs the d-line battle, they did not push us around.
“When you don’t have a guy filling gaps, it doesn’t matter how good your defensive line is because they can’t cover every gap. ... I’m not worried about it at all, it’s just disappointing because I know we’re better than that.”
Offensively, the night didn’t prove much better for Greenwood, as the Eagles fumbled the ball nine times. Though they recovered the ball 67% of the time, the fumbles stalled drives, pushing them into second or third and long situations.
“We’re at a stage right now, especially with nine, it’ll be 10 this week with Ve (Morton) out, new starters, that we can’t beat ourselves. We aren’t good enough to overcome undisciplined penalties, and we have to do a better job of protecting the ball,” Liner said. “That’s the big thing this week. The focus has been on ball security, not beating ourselves by having mindless penalties and force the other team to beat us, doing the little things better than they do. ... We’ve done a good job so far.”
Along with turnovers and fumbles, Greenwood had a devastating loss to its offense, when star fullback Morton went down in the second quarter with a broken ankle.
With the senior fullback out roughly until region play starts, Greenwood is turning to junior Deterrious “Tank” Gary.
“Tank is one of our toughest kids. He’s very humble, but he’s a really good runner,” Liner said. “He wasn’t daunted by the task at all. If we had 11 tanks on offense, we wouldn’t lose. He’s that kind of kid... Certainly, you can’t replace Ve, Ve is a special talent, but Tank did a really good job of doing what Tank can do well.”
After a disappointing start to its season, Greenwood continues to face off against tough opponents, as it hosts Sandy Creek, who is the No. 6 team in Georgia’s 3A.
Liner said Sandy Creek is very similar to South Pointe, who has ended the Eagles season the past two years.
Against Newnan, the Patriots finished with 219 yards on just 27 carries while featuring four different ball carriers. They are led by dual-threat quarterback Geimere Latimer, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns while running for another 88 yards. Defensively, they are led by Marcellius Pulliam at linebacker, who has offers from several Power-5 schools including Clemson and Auburn and three-start cornerback Kaleb Cost, who is a North Carolina commit.
“They’re extremely fast and extremely athletic and extremely physical,” Liner said. “We have our absolute work cut out for us. They are an elite team in Georgia, and that’s why we’re playing them. We’ll see how good they are Friday. We know that they’re really good and that’s exciting.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.