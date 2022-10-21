GREENVILLE — It was a terrible start to arguably Greenwood's biggest game of the season.
Greenwood elected to receive the opening kickoff, but when Greenville kicked it to the Eagles 30-yard line, the only player to jump on the ball was a Red Raider.
From there Greenville kicked a field goal before rattling off 49 consecutive points to end the half. The clock ran for the entire fourth quarter, resulting in a 66-7 drumming for Greenwood.
"Honestly, I really can't explain it. I haven't seen anything like it," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "It's just embarrassing. Bottom line."
Greenwood struggled in every aspect of the game on Friday.
Defensively, the Eagles couldn't contain Greenville offense, allowing 276 yards of offense in the first half and 329 for the game. Greenwood kicked off two times in the game. The first started the second half and was returned 62 yards to set up a two-play touchdown drive. The second went out of bounds by design to allow more time to roll off the running clock.
On offense, Greenwood struggled to hold onto the ball just as it had earlier this season.
Six of the 10 drives ended with a turnover. Two of the turnovers, a fumble and an interception on a pitch to the running back were returned for touchdowns of 41 and 40 yards respectively.
Overall, Greenwood managed just 167 yards of offense.
The lone bright spot was the Eagles final drive of the game. Spearheaded by Josiah Jeffery, Greenwood marched 73 yards on 18 plays for its lone touchdown of the night. Jefferey finished with 46 yards on the drive and the 4-yard touchdown run.
"Josiah is a fighter, he wasn't going to give up," Liner said. "That's the thing. It's super hard to explain, but that's not our issue right now. He had to go in because the other two couldn't. That's kind of been the story of the season."
With the loss, Greenwood falls to 2-2 in region play. Its season comes down to next Friday. With a win at Pickens, the Eagles will return to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. A loss will enter them into a tie-breaker scenario for fourth place in the region.
"It's huge," Liner said. "We're going to do everything in our power to make it happen (a win against Pickens). That's all we can do at this point."
