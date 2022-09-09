GCS game canceled From staff reports Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Christian Academy's football game at Beaufort Academy, scheduled for Friday night, was canceled because of inclement weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Game Gcs School Beaufort Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Weather Night More local sports Coming into his own: Brayden Williams earns I-J Player of the Week Greenwood rallies to sweep Emerald Saluda, Abbeville stay in place in Week 3 rankings Forging her own path: Aniya Louden follows in sisters' success but in different role Monday musings: Looking at the changing golf landscape Lakelands Connector Food Bank reactivates Mobile Food Pantry program Sep 8, 2022 Burton to speak at Abbeville Civic Center Sep 7, 2022 I Am Lander 150: Leading educator drew inspiration from parents’ hard work Sep 7, 2022 Students receive scholarships to attend SC State University Sep 7, 2022 Latest News +8 Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays +3 Marlins overcome Alonso's HR, beat Mets 6-3 +11 Alonso's homer not enough, Mets lose to Marlins 6-3 +9 Tiafoe wins another tiebreaker to tie semi | US Open updates Eminem says it ‘took long time’ for brain ‘to start working again’ after his infamous overdose Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaGreenville man faces gun, drug chargesGreenwood man sought in early morning disturbanceCoroner IDs victim of slaying in AbbevilleSelf Regional, AAMC announce plans to affiliateGreenwood man facing sexual conduct charge$38M coming from state for Greenwood's Highway 246 expansionGreenwood man faces CSC chargeDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceSuspect in July 5 killing captured in Las Vegas State News BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player SC Democrats call on their party's US Senate nominee to quit South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans