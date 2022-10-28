GCS drops season finale to Orangeburg Prep From staff reports Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greenwood Christian football team couldn't close out the season the way it opened it, as the Hawks fell to Orangeburg Prep, 35-14 at Victory Field.With the loss, the Hawks end the season with a 1-7 record. Greenwood Christian's lone win came in the season-opener against Northwood Academy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read sports Cameron Dorn attempts to break third world record Heart over height: Kenmane Brunson becomes Saluda's 'heart and soul' in junior year Six local players recognized at Touchdown Club meeting Cambridge volleyball falls to Laurens Academy in state championship Emerald's Jacey Coates punches ticket to 3A State Championship match Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status