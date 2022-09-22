Thirteen miles – that’s all that separates Ware Shoals and Dixie high schools.
Players have grown up with each other, go to the same churches and play under the same moniker – the Hornets.
It’s a rivalry that dates back decades, and on Friday night, the two schools will meet once again at Ware Shoals’ Riegel Stadium.
Both schools roll into the Week 6 matchup in similar situations. Dixie and Ware Shoals are 1-4 and are seeking their first region win after region-opening blowout losses last week.
What better way to get in the region-win column against your rival?
“That’s what makes it fun,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “You let the kids go out there and let them go against each other. They seem to really get up more for this game than a lot of games. Kids know each other and it’s just good competition. I enjoy it.”
In recent history, Dixie has dominated the Battle of the Hornets, winning eight of the last nine meetings dating back to 2016.
However, Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston hopes his team can halt this string of losses amid a number of key changes this Friday.
Ware Shoals has moved sophomore Dalton Boyter to running back after starting the season at quarterback. Sophomore Brayden Madden will make his first start under center for Ware Shoals after playing quarterback for its C-team last season.
“I think we’re just better served that way and our guys see it that way too,” Johnston said.
Ware Shoals will also see another change Friday on the sideline. Defensive coordinator Will Rooney will step in as acting head coach as Johnston will attend his nephew’s wedding this weekend.
Rooney is pretty excited for the opportunity in front of him.
“You grow up in this profession and you can’t wait for moments like this,” Rooney said. “But this game will be about the players, and it’s going to be a really special night for them and our school.”
Ware Shoals sophomore JP Medlin will make a return to the field Friday night after battling injury.
As for Dixie, the team is a bit banged up five games through the season. Lollis said he will “try to rest” senior all-state running back Hunter Satterfield as he nurses a groin injury, but will play if needed.
Freshman running back Brandon Nance is also dealing with injury in his foot and ankle. With a limited running back room, Lollis says he’s looking for Austin Wilson to step up and have a big game.
“Austin can bust it at any time,” Lollis said. “He’s due. He hasn’t broke out yet, so I hope he comes out this week.”
Lollis also hopes his defense can stop Ware Shoals running back Justice Lomax.
“Their running back, he’s fast and shifty,” Lollis said. “We got to stop the run. If we can stop the run, we got a good shot at winning.”