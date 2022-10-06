Abbeville fullback Altavious Patterson runs through a hole in the Liberty defense during last week's game. Patterson and fellow sophomore Karson Norman combined for five rushing touchdowns against the Red Devils.
Abbeville fullback Altavious Patterson runs through a hole in the Liberty defense during last week's game. Patterson and fellow sophomore Karson Norman combined for five rushing touchdowns against the Red Devils.
Abbeville's defense has allowed 16 points per game this year compared to just nine per contest in 2021. Panthers coach Jamie Nickles wants to see better gap and assignment integrity during Friday night's game at Chesnee.
Abbeville has always been known for having a seemingly unlimited corps of talented running backs. This year is no different.
The Panthers have used a number of backs, but they turned to a pair of sophomores — wingback Karson Norman and fullback Altavious Patterson — last week against Liberty. The duo combined for 220 yards and five TDs. Jha’Louis Hadden and Jamal Marshall are the other featured running backs.
What’s different so far this season compared to last year has been the Panthers’ defense. In 2021, Abbeville allowed just nine points per game, had six shutouts — including four straight — and gave up just seven total points in region play.
This year, Abbeville has no shutouts and is allowing 16 points per game.
“Defensively, we still have a long way to go in all phases,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “Alignment has hurt us more on defense than I anticipated this year. Getting lined up right has been a challenge for us.”
No. 4-ranked Abbeville (4-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-2A) travels to winless Chesnee on Friday. The Panthers aren’t looking past the 0-6 Eagles.
“Their quarterback is athletic,” Nickles said. “Their offensive line is really big and strong. From a fundamental standpoint, you have to use gap integrity and assignment integrity.”
Those things are specifically critical against Chesnee, which employs a double-wing offense. Abbeville faced the double wing just once this year, in a preseason scrimmage victory against Greenwood.
Chesnee runs the triple option and tries to create spaces along the defensive front by pulling linemen to the play side for double-team blocking. It’s not just about the run, though. Chesnee will call play-action passes out of the formation to keep the defense honest.
“Chesnee is very talented,” Nickles said. “They throw the ball as well as anybody out of the double wing.”
Eagles quarterback K.J. Proctor is 37-of-75 passing for 454 yards and five touchdowns. The Eagles’ main weapons in their rushing attack are Noah Lawter, who has 37 carries for 298 yards and three TDs, Adonis Burgess and Damarius McDowell, who has four touchdowns.
Chesnee coach Clay Lewis said his team is looking inward this week.
“Bottom line is Abbeville is Abbeville, and this week we’re trying to focus on Chesnee,” Lewis said. “We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on and get better at. We feel like if we can improve ourselves and do some things better than we’ve done the last six games, that’s better than focusing just on Abbeville.
“Don’t get me wrong. We watch film, and we game plan. We see things we’re going to try to do against every opponent; but, the bottom line is we’ve got to prepare and improve each week.”
Nickles said his team isn’t taking Chesnee for granted.
“We show (our players) Chesnee on film, number one,” Nickles said. “We then will take a trip down memory lane. One of the toughest football games we had all year in 2020 was against Chesnee.”
