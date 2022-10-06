Abbeville has always been known for having a seemingly unlimited corps of talented running backs. This year is no different.

The Panthers have used a number of backs, but they turned to a pair of sophomores — wingback Karson Norman and fullback Altavious Patterson — last week against Liberty. The duo combined for 220 yards and five TDs. Jha’Louis Hadden and Jamal Marshall are the other featured running backs.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

