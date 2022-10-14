A potential playoff spot was on the line Friday night, and the Hornets and Blue Flashes were well aware.
The two teams played to a 26-26 halftime score after a competitive first half.
"I'll be honest, we were concerned," Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. "Calhoun Falls played a great game. We were having trouble with some of their receivers."
Then Ware Shoals offense flipped the switch.
The Hornets came out right away on its opening drive with a Justice Lomax touchdown, and kept it pouring in a 61-32 win at Calhoun Falls.
"I'm just real happy," Johnston said. "That's four games in a row that we've played better in the second half, so we're definitely a second half team."
The Ware Shoals defense also stepped up in a big way after it adjusted from a man-to-man defense to zone. The Hornet defense was led by Daniel Beaver with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown and an interception.
With the win, Ware Shoals clinches a playoff berth, but right now, the Hornets will take in Friday's victory
"Anytime you get a win, that's a good thing and our kids need that," Johnston said. "We kind of been through a gauntlet of good teams and private schools."
