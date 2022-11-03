Abbeville was sitting at 2-2 in early September, having lost games to Class 3A Powdersville and Class 4A Westside.
It was an unusually awkward start for the Panthers, and fans might have been a little worried since Abbeville hadn’t lost two games in an entire season since 2015.
The good news? The Panthers went on to win a state championship that season, and fans are hoping for similar results in 2022.
The top-seeded Panthers open the Class 2A playoffs at home Friday against Columbia, the No. 6 seed from Region 4. Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said his team welcomes the challenge that comes with the start of the playoffs.
“I’m always excited because that’s what you play for all year,” Nickles said. “You love every regular season game, but there’s always excitement in the air when you talk about the playoffs.”
Abbeville lost to Gray Collegiate in the third round of the 2021 playoffs, ending the Panthers’ bid to repeat as state champions. This season, Abbeville has won six straight games since its 2-2 start. The Panthers averaged 42 points per game and allowed just 4.2 per game in five region contests.
Overall, Abbeville’s defense has been stellar. The only touchdowns it allowed in its past five games came in the second half — and only after the Panthers had substituted heavily in blowouts. Linebacker Ty Cade, a North-South All-Star Game selection, and safety Javario Tinch have been standouts.
Cade leads the team with 47 tackles and has four pass breakups. Tinch leads the team in interceptions with three, including one returned for a touchdown in last week’s region finale against Ninety Six.
“Those guys have been solid all year, but I still feel like we’re a work in progress — myself, the coaches, everybody,” Nickles said.
Offensively, the Abbeville ground attack has led the way, with the Panthers averaging 300 rushing yards per game.
Four Panther running backs have six or more touchdowns, and three — running backs Jamal Marshall, Karson Norman and Jha’Louis Hadden — each have more than 400 yards rushing. Marshall heads the pack with 754 yards on 70 carries. Fullback Altavious Patterson has gotten more touches as of late.
“That’s probably the greatest attribute to our offense,” Nickles said. “It really gets a lot of running backs involved. Any time you can get those guys involved and teach them life lessons — blocking for each other, doing little things for each other — that’s so important.”
Running back by committee has been how the Panthers have operated this season while 2021 All-Lakelands back Antonio Harrison was out with an ACL injury. Harrison returned two games ago but hasn’t lined up in the backfield yet. He has played some at receiver and is now a starter in the defensive secondary.
“We’ll just have to wait and see where that evolves to,” Nickles said of Harrison’s role on offense. “That’s kind of been something I didn’t put in stone.”
Columbia (2-8 overall) operates out of the H-spread. The Capitals’ only wins came against Class 1A Great Falls and winless Eau Claire.
“In order for us to be successful, we need to make very few mistakes and capitalize on every mistake that Abbeville potentially makes,” Columbia coach Jason Bush said.
The Capitals are led by quarterback Jamel McDaniel, running back Zion Clarke and slot receiver Malachi Butler. Clarke is also a standout linebacker.