It started with a bang.
Emerald had the ball on its own 36-yard line. Wide receiver Ean Ryans began to motion from the right side of the formation. He took a subtle toss and began to use his elite speed to get to the edge.
Once he's on the edge, the senior flew, sprinting 64 yards to score the first of seven Viking touchdowns of the night in Emerald's 49-6 win against Ware Shoals.
"Our kid and our offensive staff have been working their tails off," Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. "Our scheme is to try to get the ball in space so our people can run. We did a pretty good job of that tonight. My hat is off to Ware Shoals, I appreciate them playing us. ... Tonight, I'm happy for our coaches, our players, our school, our administration. Every Friday night we just try to compete and represent our school an community in a way that make everyone proud of us. Tonight I feel like we did that."
Getting the ball in space was the focus for the Vikings on Friday, and they accomplished that goal, finishing with 330 yards in the first half. They didn't touch the ball on offense in the second half because of 8-minute quarters and a running clock.
Along with Ryans' touchdown to start the game, the senior added a second jet sweep touchdown, for 69 yards. Key Holloway, Jaylen Foster and AJ Anderson added the remaining three offensive first-half touchdowns.
While its offense found space, Emerald's defense filled space, keeping Ware Shoals to just 16 yards of offense in the first half and 53 yards for the game. It also intercepted the Hornets three times, as Kareem Goode, Dawson Sieburg and Bradlee Jones each snagged a pass, and recovered one fumble. One of the interceptions and a fumble recovery were take back for touchdowns.
"When you get a game like this, when you've been where we've been, it's a breath of fresh air," Dubose said. "I'm just happy for our coaching staff and kids, to see a smile on their faces and for them to know that their hard work is paying off. They're being held accountable and they're starting to understand when you buy into something and start reaping some benefits, it's a special feeling for our young people."
The lone Hornet score came late in the fourth quarter, when Justice Lomax powered his way for a 3-yard score.
"That's what we asked them to do at halftime was just continue to fight, because we have something to fight for next week, playing a West Oak team we feel we can beat," Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. "Emerald has a good team. Tad Dubose does a good job with them. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of his team. I'm also proud of the way our team continued to fight. We're a small school, but we're not going to back down."
With the win, Emerald matches its win total from the past two seasons.
"It means we're getting better," Dubose said. "We're still a work in progress. I still can't believe they pay me to do what I do. I'm a blessed man to be doing what I'm doing. I'm just happy to have the coaching staff and the young people we have working here."
GAME SUMMARY
Ware Shoal 0 0 0 6 — 6
Home 21 21 7 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
E — Ean Ryans 64 pass from Key Holloway (Maggie Findley kick)
E — Ryans 69 pass from Holloway (Findley kick)
E — Bradlee Jones 60 interception return (Findley kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E — Holloway 63 run (Findley kick)
E — Jaylen Foster 11 run (Findley kick)
E — AJ Anderson 15 run
THIRD QUARTER
E — Ryans 34 fumble recovery (Findley kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W — Justice Lomax 3 run (run fail)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Key Holloway 2-56, Jaylen Foster 1-11, AJ Anderson 2-19, Jaiden Turner 1-8. W: Justice Lomax 16-16, Elijah Brown 6-10, Jace Stewart 4-7
Passing — E: Key Holloway 4-10-1-189. W: Alex Styer 1-3-1-21, Jace Stewart 1-3-2-(-1)
Receiving — E: Ean Ryans 2-133, Jordan Greene 2-56. W: Tilleek Smith 1-21.
Records: Emerald 2-0, Ware Shoals 0-3
Next game: Emerald hosts Saluda on Friday, while Ware Shoals travels to West Oak