Emerald’s Week 9 performance against Union County last Friday was its most complete performance yet.
A fast offense, a stingy defense and a near-perfect special teams showing lifted the Vikings to a 44-8 playoff-clinching win.
But according to Emerald coach Tad DuBose, his team has more to do before playing in the postseason for the first time since 2018.
“We played in a way, the other night, that could put us in the playoffs, and I was very proud of our effort and I think our kids will respond and play hard this week, as we tune up and try to get in the playoffs,” DuBose said.
“We’re tickled to be in the playoffs, but we got some unfinished business. We got one more region game to go play and try to get better.”
And Friday night will be quite the tune up as the Vikings travel to Clinton to take on the No. 3 Red Devils. Luckily for Emerald, a number of its playmakers are on a roll.
With two touchdowns against Union County, senior running back Jaylen Foster continued his streak of multiple scores to five games.
Sophomore quarterback Key Holloway also had one of the best games of his career against the Yellow Jackets with 203 all-purpose yards and three all-purpose touchdowns. As a whole, the Emerald offense totaled 345 yards last Friday.
“Everything we do is built off of our team,” DuBose said. “Jaylen, of course, has been our catalyst all year, along with Key Holloway and Ean Ryans are our playmakers, and Jordan Greene, he’s emerging a little bit as a threat, catching the football a little bit better.”
“Defensively, we’re improving each and every week, which is very exciting for us because the defense has played at a high level all but one game this year.”
However, Clinton has a bit of momentum, too.
Through nine games this season, the Red Devils are undefeated, and have averaged 51.6 points per game. Clinton’s average margin of victory is 32.1 points per game with Newberry coming the closest at knocking off the Red Devils in a 34-20 contest in Week 2.
Clinton’s defense isn’t bad either. The Red Devils have allowed 19.4 points per game, giving up a season-high 28 points against Laurens and South Aiken.
“Coach (Corey) Fountain, those guys do a great job defensively,” DuBose said. “They’re very potent. No one on their schedule thus far has slowed them down. Defensively, they’re fast and they have already solidified the (region) championship for them, but we still got one opportunity to go out and prove ourselves and compete and play, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
After locking up their playoff spot with last Friday’s win, Emerald will likely play as a No. 4-seed, but have an outside shot at a No. 3-seed. With a victory over Clinton and a Union County win over Woodruff, the Vikings would move up to the No. 3 spot.
Emerald can also move to the No. 3 slot without a win if the Yellow Jackets defeat the Wolverines by 17 or more points. Regardless of their seed, the Vikings will either play Chapman or Broome from Region 3 in the first round.
However, DuBose and the Vikings will focus on what they can control this Friday.
“One thing’s for sure, Clinton’s not going to give it to you,” DuBose said. “I’ve learned this in my time in this (region) that we’re in: every game’s going to be a dog fight. There’s good teams each and every week, and Clinton, right now, is on top of our region, so they got a big target on them.”
“We’re going to be nipping at the heels and play hard, fast and physical for four quarters.”