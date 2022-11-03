The Vikings aren’t in very familiar territory, but judging by their focus this week, you wouldn’t guess they were making their first postseason appearance since 2018.
Emerald’s senior class of players called a team-only meeting at midfield before practice Tuesday afternoon, and the message was simple: Be better than Chapman.
“We gotta have the mentality that we’re the best team on the field when we get there,” senior defensive back Bradlee Jones said. “We just gotta play ball. We need everybody’s full potential.”
After finishing the regular season 5-5 and finishing fourth in Region 4, the Vikings enter their long-awaited shot at the playoffs Friday as a No. 4 seed. But coming out of one of the tougher regions in Class 3A, Emerald is no pushover.
Emerald is coming off arguably one of its best performances in Week 9 against Union County. The Viking offense also played well against a good Clinton defense last Friday, outgaining the No. 3 Red Devils and totaling 261 yards.
But several mistakes kept Emerald out of the ballgame with three turnovers and three miscues on punts, something coach Tad DuBose hopes his team can clean up.
“We’ve been moving the ball, but the big thing was, last week, we had a hard time finishing,” DuBose said. “We gotta protect the ball. The ball’s very important. There’s an old saying: ‘Turnovers will kill you,’ and last week, we did turn the ball over three times.”
In the first round, the Vikings will run into another tough test in Inman against Region 3 champ Chapman (6-4), a team Emerald is very familiar with.
The Vikings were region foes with the Panthers in 2020 and 2021, losing both meetings by sizable margins, but the teams are much different since those games.
“It’s always a plus that you are familiar with them,” DuBose said. “These seniors have been on the field with them now for three years. Everybody has played them in some shape, form or fashion, whether it was varsity or jayvee.
“As far as familiarity, it just helps us that we know what we’re dealing with, and we played there before.”
Chapman is coming off a region-clinching 32-6 win against Broome, one of just four region wins the Panthers have totaled. Despite the difference in seeding, the Panthers and Vikings are comparable in terms of common opponents.
Both teams lost to Woodruff in one-score games, to Clinton in four-score games and both defeated Union County in blowout fashion. However, the Panthers do pass a bit more than the Vikings.
Chapman’s passing game is led by quarterback Coleman Gray with 1,443 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air. The Panthers tend to run the ball more, with Mathai Scott and Keanu Na anchoring the backfield. Gray can run the ball, too. He has 509 yards rushing. The trio totals 1,459 yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Vikings will be keeping an eye on Chapman defensive end Abraham Fyffe. The junior standout has totaled 46 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us, and, hopefully, our offense will execute the gameplan that we’ve got and just continue to do what they do,” DuBose said. “Defensively, I hope we can slow them down, make them stump their toe once or twice and outscore them, and, once again, be the best team on that field Friday night.”
