Emerald offense stuffed in road loss to B-HP From staff reports Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coming into Friday night, Emerald was averaging nearly 33 points through three games.However, the Belton-Honea Path defense held the visiting Vikings to a season-low six points in a 35-6 loss for Emerald."We went out, competed with them pretty good in the first half, had some breakdowns in the second half, things kind of got away from us," Emerald coach Tad DuBose said.Senior running back Jaylen Foster recorded the Vikings' lone score with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.The Vikings will return home next Friday on Homecoming night as they welcome in Crescent. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m."Our kids played hard, a lot of things showed up tonight that we've got to fix and we'll go back to work next week and try to do that," DuBose said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubose Tad Emerald Viking Sport American Football Jaylen Foster Kind Offense More local sports Bearcats women's volleyball drops Pacers 3-1 Friday night Photo of Key Holloway Photo of Jaylen Foster Photo of GCS Volleyball team Greenwood Christian rolls to three-set win over Oakbrook Prep Lakelands Connector Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band Sep 14, 2022 PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks? Sep 14, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood Sep 14, 2022 Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair Sep 14, 2022 Latest News Kim Kardashian looks after her children '80 percent' of the time Wait time to visit the Queen in state reduced to 19 hours Mourner arrested after causing a 'disturbance' at Westminster Hall Rosie O'Donnell has had a 'weird' relationship with Ellen DeGeneres +6 Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County coroner: Man found dead in burning residenceE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceGrieving mom's cousin drives cross country to adopt son's dogGreenwood man faces CSC charge$38M coming from state for Greenwood's Highway 246 expansionFormer Laurens deputies face charges in inmate assaultGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaSecond arrest made in Lusk Drive slayingCity brings Greenwood's fire services closer State News More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks California launches website promoting abortion services Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina