The early part of the first half looked promising for the Emerald defense Friday night.
The Vikings forced two punts, a fourth-down stop and Bradlee Jones, returning from an injury, intercepted a Chester pass, but Emerald made a crucial mistake inside its own 10.
It muffed a punt.
Three plays later, Chester scored in its first touchdown of the night and found the end zone on four of its next five drives to hand Emerald a 33-13 loss at Frank Hill Stadium.
“It’s hard to play good defense when your backs are against the wall and you give them the ball inside the 10-yard-line,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “Football’s a game of momentum. We had momentum early, and they flipped it on us and we made a couple mistakes.”
The first quarter also seemed to bode well for the Emerald offense. On its second drive of the game, the Vikings drove down to the Cyclones’ 4-yard-line, thanks to a few key runs from Jaylen Foster.
Right before the senior running back crossed the goal line, the ball popped out of his hands and Chester recovered.
“Those two plays are huge,” DuBose said. “We get out here and we’re going to snap the ball and play 145, 150 plays and it usually comes down to five and six and you hope those five or six go in your favor. Those didn’t tonight.”
From there on, the Vikings were terrorized by a lethal Chester passing game led by quarterback Trooper Floyd. The sophomore threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 17 completions.
Floyd also threw for 14-straight completions to end the game, passing to an arsenal of five receivers who found themselves open often.
The Cyclones’ ground game also proved to be effective with Antonio Hopkins leading the charge for Chester. The junior Cyclone ran for 68 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. Shydem McCullough wasn’t far behind with 74 yards on 14 carries.
“Hats off to them. They got a good football team,” DuBose said. “They got an established program, and they’ve got what we want here at Emerald High School and I’m going to fight with every fiber of my being to get us there. I got outcoached tonight by a great football coach and I’m going to learn from it and I’m going to do a better job in the near future.”
Besides his fumble, Foster put together another nice game as the Vikings’ lead back. The senior ran for 187 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. This is Foster’s fourth-straight game with multiple scores, a streak Emerald will hope to continue next week against Union County.
“(We need to) play better than they do, it’s a simple thing,” DuBose said. “Usually the team that plays the best is going to win, that’s what we got to work on doing.”
GAME SUMMARY
Chester 0 13 6 14 — 33
Emerald 0 6 0 7 — 13
SECOND QUARTER
C — Antonio Hopkins 1 run (Austin Allen kick)
E — Jaylen Foster 8 run (kick blocked)
C — Shydem McCullough 4 pass from Trooper Floyd (kick blocked)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Hopkins 18 run (run fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Reggie Heath 19 pass from Floyd (Allen kick)
E — Foster 2 run (Wade King kick)
C — Kyan Kennedy 15 pass from Floyd (Allen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Jaylen Foster 25-187-2, Ean Ryans 5-18, Key Holloway 14-75. C: Trooper Floyd 9-22, Shydem McCullough 14-74, Antonio Hopkins 8-68-2, Andre Evans 1-7, Floyd Young 1-0.
Passing — E: Key Holloway 7-11-37. C: Trooper Floyd 18-23-174-3-1.
Receiving — E: Ean Ryans 5-29, Jaylen Foster 1-5, Jordan Greene 1-3. C: Andre Evans 6-65, Reggie Heath 7-64-1, Omari Simpson 1-6, Shydem McCullough 2-12-1, Kyan Kennedy 2-27-1.
Records: Emerald (4-4), Chester (6-3).
Next game: The Vikings will continue their region schedule against Union County next Friday at Frank Hill Stadium.