Football is a game of inches, and that was very apparent in Emerald’s 35-28 loss to Woodruff last Friday.
With time waning and the Vikings down by a touchdown, Emerald was just a length of a football away from a fourth-down conversion to make it first and goal.
But now, it’s a new week for the Vikings.
Emerald returns to Frank Hill Stadium on Friday night to welcome region foe Chester.
The Cyclones are coming off a 33-14 victory over Union County to improve to 5-3 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
“We know what we’re up against,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “We’ve got to have a great week of preparation, and I think our kids will jump up and accept the challenge and, hopefully, we’ll perform in a way that’ll make everybody at Emerald High School proud.”
Although the Vikings aren’t riding the momentum of a win, they are riding Jaylen Foster’s. The senior running back has become a cornerstone of the Emerald offense over the past three weeks, totaling more than 380 yards and eight touchdowns.
Foster finished with three of those scores last week against the Wolverines.
“I’ve been saying it all year, he’s a special young man,” DuBose said. “Our biggest concern for the last two weeks has been limiting his snaps on defense so he can really perform on offense, and that’s really helped our offense take off.
“As long as he stays healthy, and continues to play at the level he’s at, our offense will excel.”
As for Emerald’s defense, it took a step back last week against Woodruff. The Vikings’ 35 points allowed tied a season high set in their 35-6 loss to Belton-Honea Path earlier this season, much to the dismay of DuBose.
“We just need kids to do what we ask them to do,” DuBose said. “We need to play our fundamentals and techniques. It’s worked all year, and we need to implement it and do it again this week.”
But rebounding won’t be easy for the Emerald defense, as it faces an offense that has averaged 38.6 points per game in its past three games. The Cyclones primarily stick to the run game with running back Malik McCullough leading the charge, but aren’t afraid to air it out.
Chester quarterback Trooper Floyd will be under center for the Cyclones with 1,472 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
McCullough has totaled 786 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns, and running back Antonio Hopkins is also a playmaker in the backfield with 281 yards and five scores.
“Both of them carry the mail, and they know what to do when you put the ball in their hands,” DuBose said.
The Vikings recognize this is another big game for them, especially after starting region play 0-1. DuBose says his team is in a must-win situation if it wants to host a playoff game come November.
“We’re going to have to play hard, fast and physical against a good football team,” DuBose said. “The team that plays the best Friday night is going to win. Hopefully, that’s Emerald.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.