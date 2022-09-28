Although the Vikings grabbed a 17-10 win last Friday, one thing remained apparent about the team – its second-half woes.
Emerald was shutout in the second half after having a 17-0 lead at the break. That’s something Emerald coach Tad DuBose wants to change before his team enters region play.
“I just want to see us execute and play hard, fast and physical and play for four quarters,” DuBose said. “As this season goes on and we get into region play, our region is going to be a tough out every Friday night, and we’ve got to execute for four quarters to be where we want to be come Week 10.”
The Vikings will have that opportunity in its last non-region game Thursday night at Eastside in Taylors.
Although Emerald has been riddled by the injury bug at times this season, it will return its starting quarterback in Key Holloway this week. The sophomore sat out last Friday’s game against Crescent with a tweaked knee.
DuBose says Holloway will be “95, 98%” against the Eagles.
The Eagles enter their Week 6 matchup with the Vikings with a 2-3 record with wins coming against 2A Liberty and 3A Blue Ridge. Eastside is coming off a bye week after suffering a 35-28 at Travelers Rest.
The 4A Eagles are led by junior running back Kalvin Banks with 964 yards on the ground on 151 carries this season. Banks also averages 6.4 yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns on the season, including five against Blue Ridge.
Eastside is also known to occasionally pass the ball with sophomore quarterback Jaden Page under center. Page has thrown for 356 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions this season.
Eastside also boasts big offensive and defensive lines, according to DuBose.
“They’re extremely athletic,” DuBose said. “It’ll be a big challenge for us to go up there and play a 4A school.”
Although the Vikings aren’t very familiar with the Eagles, they are familiar with their head coach. Eastside coach Andre Woolcock is in his fourth season with the Eagles but was the head coach at Ninety Six for two seasons before making the move to Taylors.
“He did a good job when he was (at Ninety Six) and he’s doing a good job (at Eastside),” DuBose said. “Hopefully, we’ll go out and play in a way that can represent Emerald High School in a positive way.”
Emerald will kickoff 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.