Although the Vikings grabbed a 17-10 win last Friday, one thing remained apparent about the team – its second-half woes.

Emerald was shutout in the second half after having a 17-0 lead at the break. That’s something Emerald coach Tad DuBose wants to change before his team enters region play.

