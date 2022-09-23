By halftime of Friday night's game, Emerald was up 17 points and looked like it would blow out Crescent.
Seventeen ended up being all the Vikings could muster. It was then up to the defense to do the rest. It did.
By halftime of Friday night's game, Emerald was up 17 points and looked like it would blow out Crescent.
Seventeen ended up being all the Vikings could muster. It was then up to the defense to do the rest. It did.
K.J. Morton had two big fourth-quarter sacks, and Ean Ryans intercepted a pass with just seconds remaining to help Emerald hold on for a 17-10 homecoming victory.
"They're our seniors," Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. "They've been with me now for three years. I'm tickled to death for them. They're easy to pull for. They work hard. They give us great effort as senior leaders for us. I'm glad they're on our side."
Jaylen Foster rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Maggie Findley kicked a 31-yard field goal as Emerald (3-2 overall) took at 17-0 lead into the break. Foster finished with 101 yards on 20 carries.
"Jaylen Foster is a special young man, and I've been saying that all year," DuBose said. "He's our dog and he plays his butt off. It really showed out here tonight how special he really is. When he plays, it just kind of stands out. He's a fine young man, and he's going to find himself a college home, and somebody's going to get a good football player, but they're going to get a better person."
Emerald suffered from poor field position and multiple penalties in the second half and couldn't get its offense going.
"It seems like our back was against the wall for two and a half quarters," DuBose said. "Our kids fought hard. I know it wasn't a pretty win, but I'll take an ugly win any day over a loss. I'm proud for our kids. We've got to clean some things up because we've got to play a lot of good football teams in the future. We've got to get better."
Crescent's Darius Latimer scored Crescent's only touchdown in the third quarter, and Garrett Bowen kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth to make it 17-10.
Crescent (2-3) got the ball inside Emerald's 30-yard line twice in the final quarter but turned the ball over on downs both times.
"As far as our defense played, they played real hard," DuBose said. "They've been pretty solid all year. We changed our scheme in the offseason, and our kids have bought into it, and they played hard."
Emerald played without starting quarterback Key Holloway, who was held out with an injury. Jaiden Turner took snaps for the Vikings.
GAME SUMMARY
Crescent 0 0 7 3 — 10
Emerald 10 7 0 0 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
E — Maggie Findley 30 FG
E — Jaylen Foster 30 run (Findley kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E — Foster 3 run (Findley kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Darius Latimer 25 run (Garrett Bowen kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Bowen 31 FG
Records: Crescent 2-3; Emerald 3-2
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Eastside
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.