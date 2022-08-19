NINETY SIX — With less than two minutes left in the game, Ninety Six had the ball on its own 8-yard when it began to march.
After 12 plays, the Wildcats had a chance to tie the game. With five seconds left, Wildcat quarterback Braden Mitchell took the snap, went through his drop and fired to wide receiver Ethan Gardner on a post route.
Gardner had a step on Emerald's Kareem Goode and snagged the ball, but Goode made the final play, wrestling the Wildcat senior down a yard before the end zone and the final seconds ticked off the clock, securing Emerald's 35-28 season-opening win.
"I caught a cramp when he said 'hut.' I was looking in the backfield and I saw my man running down the field freely," Goode said. "I just had to suck it up and run down the field and try to make a play on the ball."
The game-saving tackle ended the tale of two halves for the Vikings perfectly.
Emerald started the game on fire offensively. The Vikings started with the ball and scored in 10 plays, just seven less than they ran the entire preseason. The next drive was just two plays, highlighted by a Jordan Greene catch through traffic that went for 66 yards. The Vikings produced more than 250 yards of offense in the first half, with quarterback Key Holloway accounting for more than 200 of those yards.
"I thought he played a great game," Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. "He's electric. He got loose a couple of times and threw some good balls. He hit Jordan Greene early for a big touchdown. That's what our offense is geared to be. We're trying to get the ball in space and let them run. I'm really proud of our Vikings tonight, because they showed some guts and showed some character."
On the flip side, Ninety Six was struggling to get into a rhythm. It had 13 points on the board at the end of the first half, but both touchdown drives were set up with great field position when Dreydan Daniel flipped the field on kickoffs, starting them inside the Viking 30.
When the second half started, it was Ninety Six's show. Ninety Six started the second half on a mission, marching 13 plays for a touchdown to start the second half and 13 plays on its second drive.
"We didn't make any major adjustments. We tweaked some things but it's almost like our jamborees," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "Half of that game, we started slow. We just didn't execute as much (in the first half). We just started making plays. I think our guys fought harder, and that's no knock on Emerald. We have a bunch of dogs playing both ways till the last second to give ourselves a chance to win."
Mitchell, who made his first start at quarterback on Friday, got going in the second half, accounting for 184 yards of total offense in the second half.