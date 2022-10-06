Tad DuBose knows how to build a successful program.
Before coming to Emerald, he was winning state championships at Abbeville (five, to be exact), but he was on the Panthers’ coaching staff that built Abbeville into the state-recognized program.
Through the first two years of his head coaching tenure, there’s been a lot of growing pains, finishing with just two wins in each of his first two seasons, with no playoff berths. In 2021, the Vikings were close to the playoffs, but injuries derailed a promising start to region play, resulting in five straight losses to end the season.
That was last year and the script has flipped through the first seven weeks of the season for the Vikings. Emerald is 4-2, already doubling the most wins DuBose had as a head coach in a single season.
“We’re growing as a team, as far as growth in our character and the way that our kids are facing adversity and are continuing to fight and loving each other,” DuBose said. “That’s what makes these journeys special each and every year with your team. To watch our young football team and our seniors gel together, bite down on their mouthpieces and go out there and play hard for each other and loving each other the way we have lately, it’s just special for me. It’s hats off to our kids and our coaching staff. It’s been a fun little journey so far, but we have a lot of work ahead.”
Against Eastside, Emerald trailed 7-6 at the half. Coming into the game, the Vikings had scored just three touchdowns in the second half all season, one of which was a defensive score against Ware Shoals. Instead of imploding offensively, like it had at times this year, the Vikings sounded the horn and rattled off 21-straight points to win the final non-region matchup on the back of senior running back Jaylen Foster.
“Jaylen is our dog,” DuBose said. “He’s shown us time and time again when it’s time, he’s going to give you everything he’s got offensively or defensively. What really clicked for us the other night in the second half was our offensive line took the game over and decided they wanted to do things their way. We were able to run the ball very effectively in the second half.”
For Emerald to take the next step DuBose and his coaching staff want to take, the Vikings will need to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. That next chapter of the 2022 season starts Friday.
“We have a tough region,” DuBose said. “We’re 4-2 going into region play, but we’re 0-0. That’s where we’re at right now. For us to continue to improve and grow this program, we have to get in the program, and that’s what we have to start working on (this) week.”
Emerald opens region play against Woodruff on the road.
Last season, the Wolverines dominated the game, scoring on six of their nine drives. So far this year, they are 3-4, coming off their first region loss of the year (a 41-34 loss to Chester).
“Coach (Bradley) Adams has a good program. They have a good quarterback and good skill people,” DuBose said. “Similar to us, their skill people are going to play offense and defense, so that puts us on an even playing ground. Defensively, the scheme that we’re doing is geared to help us against teams that do what (Woodruff) does. I’ve been very pleased with the way that our defense has played. We have 15 or 16 turnovers this year. Guys are flying around defensively. The scheme, trying to get more speed on the field for us has been successful.”