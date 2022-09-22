In 2021, Emerald was decimated with injuries, especially late in the season when it felt like there were more starters on the sideline without pads than with them.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Emerald was relatively healthy, only losing a player or two for a couple of days of practice at a time instead of multiple weeks.
That changed during the Belton-Honea Path game, as three Vikings went down in the lopsided loss. Two of the Vikings, starting safety Bradlee Jones and running back AJ Anderson, will miss at least three weeks while quarterback Key Holloway has a chance to play on Friday but is doubtful.
“We have to lean on our depth a little bit right here,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “We learned last year that we can’t control injuries. Injuries are going to happen and people are going to be out. We’re going to coach the ones we have out here and coach them the best we can. I know these young people will try their best for us, they’ve shown us that.”
With Holloway potentially out and Jones and Anderson officially out, arguably the biggest player that will step up is senior Jaiden Turner. Turner plays about every position for the Vikings, lining up at receiver, running back, cornerback and safety throughout a game, while also playing some H-back and is the backup quarterback.
“I call him the Swiss Army knife. He can play quarterback, running back, H-back, receiver, corner and safety,” DuBose said. “He’s versed and is very adequate in any of those roles. Having him is a huge asset to our team.”
Along with Turner stepping up, Emerald will use KD Abney, Dawson Sieburg and Keenan Marshall to fill in the other spots. Abney will play some running back, while Sieburg and Marshall will mix in at receiver.
Alongside the injuries plaguing it, Emerald has struggled offensively the past two weeks, scoring just three touchdowns in the two games. Overall this season, Emerald has scored just two second-half touchdowns as well (Emerald didn’t take an offensive snap in the second half against Ware Shoals).
DuBose said the offensive fix goes back to execution.
“We have to execute and get the ball in space to people,” DuBose said. “Everything we do is predicated off us running the football. When we have a hard time running the ball, things are going to close down for us. ... It shows us as coaches and players that we need to get bigger, faster and stronger. We’ve got to execute because there’s a fine line when it comes to execution. When our young people don’t execute well, you can have the best athletes in the world and it’s not going to work.”
Emerald will attempt to get back to its first-half execution against Crescent on Friday.
Crescent comes into the game after a blowout loss to Abbeville at home. It is led by sophomores Dylan Dale, Jasyiah Davis and Darius Latimer.
Latimer was part of the Tigers 4x100 track team that finished second in the state.
“They’re scrappy and they’re young,” DuBose said. “Early on, they played with Abbeville for about a quarter and a half. ... I see a well coached team that is physical. They have a lot more speed than they had in the past.”
