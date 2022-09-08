For the first time the 2015 season, the Emerald football team has a winning record as it enters Week 3. Just like that season, the Vikings are 2-0, matching their win total from the past two seasons.

But that means nothing Friday night, as the Vikings will face their toughest test of the young season, taking on No. 1 Saluda.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags