For the first time the 2015 season, the Emerald football team has a winning record as it enters Week 3. Just like that season, the Vikings are 2-0, matching their win total from the past two seasons.
But that means nothing Friday night, as the Vikings will face their toughest test of the young season, taking on No. 1 Saluda.
“This is a big measuring-stick game for our program,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. I have a lot of respect for Saluda and coach (Stewart) Young and the way they do things and the way his kids compete. They’ve won (a) championship and we want to do the same thing here.”
After spending more than 20 years at Abbeville, Dubose is extremely familiar with Saluda’s tradition and history. His final game at Abbeville was against Saluda, which the Tigers won en route to the 2019 state championship, and this Tigers team is probably the best one Young has coached since that year.
“Just different pieces of the puzzle really,” Dubose said. “We’ve faced each other in the past, and we’re both defensive minded kind of people. We talk a lot and are buddies off the field. It’s always fun to go out and compete against people you know and know that are going to do things the right way.”
Last season, the matchup problems that Saluda creates would have torched the Vikings, as the Tigers have a prolific passing game behind senior quarterback Jonah McCary and receivers Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright. They also have a running game that has taken off behind freshman running back Brayden Williams.
But Emerald made a key change this offseason, changing its defense to a 3-4 defense, which has forced teams to march down field instead of giving up big passing plays like it did a year ago.
“We try to do anything and everything we can to try to be successful. Our kids have responded to the changes we’ve made,” Dubose said. “The changes that we made are geared towards playing people like Saluda. They’ve got a good football team, and they’re electric on offense. They have good athletes and a lot of speed in space. They have a mixture now with a young running back that doesn’t mind bullying it up in there either. It just makes them more difficult to prepare for and stop.”
So far this season, every team has attempted to take the passing game away from Saluda, and it arguably has worked so far, as the Tigers have only passed for 446 yards (205 of which came in the season opener) and five touchdowns.
“We didn’t have but one scrimmage, and we threw the ball 30 out of 39 plays in that scrimmage,” Young said. “We didn’t get to do anything else, and we came in against Mid-Carolina and were probably 70% passing as well. That’s all we knew. ... The positive is we’ve learned that we can hopefully do both. We just don’t know which we’re going to have to hang our hat on until we get started.”
While Emerald is trying to figure out how to slow Saluda’s offense, Young and his coaching staff have the same problem with the Vikings’ offense.
In only 1 1/2 games this season (Emerald’s offense didn’t touch the field in the second half against Ware Shoals), sophomore quarterback Key Holloway has led a dominant passing attack that has seen downfield passes along with several jet sweeps. Alongside Holloway is senior running back Jaylen Foster, who scored every time he touched the ball last week but only one counted, an 11-yard run.
“It’s pretty much an even match here. We’re very similar,” Young said. “They run their quarterback more than we do, but it’s sort of a staple of their offense. They have a good running back. They’re just big and physical. They’re bigger than us. We won’t win the look contest I can tell you that. They’re well coached and very disciplined. ... They’re up and coming, and they’re almost there if they’re not there already.”