INMAN — The first play from scrimmage in the second half summarized how the Emerald defense had been dominating Friday night.
Junior linebacker Malaki Thomas found his way into the Chapman backfield and sacked quarterback Coleman Gray for a 15-yard loss.
Then the Panthers flipped the switch and went back to what it does best — pass the ball.
Gray connected with Mathai Scott on a screen pass and the junior ran it 67 yards downfield for the first points of the night. Chapman scored on the next drive and drove in the dagger with 3:41 remaining to defeat and eliminate Emerald from the playoffs 20-7.
“The game really turned on three plays, but our kids fought,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I’m happy for where we’re headed, my heart hurts for our seniors. It’s never fun to see this night come, but it happens.”
Much like the Vikings have seen many times this season, the first half told a different story than the second. Through the first two quarters, the Emerald defense held the Panthers to just 65 yards of offense with only six of those yards belonging to Gray’s passing game.
The Vikings also came up with two big stops in the red zone in the first quarter, and held Chapman scoreless despite its favorable field position all night.
Then after Gray’s first score in the third, he threw another. The junior found Rashawn Cunningham on a 32-yard touchdown pass, another play that DuBose believes slipped away from his team.
“They hit a screen pass on us and we missed three tackles … their second touchdown, they ran a little Z-out play and a kid got loose on us,” DuBose said. “I’m not sure either offense clicked a lot, there was a lot of good defense taking place out here tonight.”
While the Emerald defense dominated, the offense struggled for most of the night. Three different drives stalled in Chapman territory with two of them ending on interceptions and one on a blocked field goal.
“When the field shrinks and they go zero coverage and they got nine people in the box, it’s hard to run the football,” DuBose said. “That’s the nature of the game. Their coaches try to take stuff away from us that we’re trying to do and we got to be able to exploit things that they’re doing that we’re not.”
However, the Vikings’ offensive performance was highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown pass between two players who have been crucial for Emerald this year — Key Holloway and Jaylen Foster.
While Foster is among the 17 seniors leaving the team, Holloway, a sophomore, will continue to be a part of what DuBose is trying to build at Emerald.
And Friday night, although painful, was a step of that process.
“Next year, our goal’s to get in the playoffs, but not just get here. We’ll continue to build it, add to it,” DuBose said.
“This year’s been a good year for Emerald High School, but there’s better days ahead of us.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 0 0 7 — 7
Chapman 0 0 12 8 — 20
THIRD QUARTER
C — Mathai Scott 67 pass from Coleman Gray (PAT fail)
C — Rashawn Cunningham 32 pass from Gray (run fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 10 pass from Key Holloway (Maggie Findley kick)
C — Keanu Na 3 run (Scott pass from Gray)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Jaylen Foster 22-110, Key Holloway 15-62, Ean Ryans 1-6. C: Mathai Scott 5-29, Coleman Gray 13-17, Devin Roe 2-7, Keanu Na 10-44-1, Rashawn Cunningham 1-7.
Passing — E: Key Holloway 9-15-97-1-3. C: Coleman Gray 8-14-143-2.
Receiving — E: Jaylen Foster 4-30-1, Ean Ryans 4-43, Jordan Greene 1-24. C: Rashawn Cunningham 4-63-1, Devin Roe 3-13, Mathai Scott 1-67-1.
Records: Emerald (5-6), Chapman (7-4).