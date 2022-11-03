Week 10 was disastrous for the Wildcats.
Ninety Six (5-5) welcomed in the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A while a number of key players were out with the flu before taking a 41-7 loss to Abbeville.
But coach Matthew Owings hopes that storm has passed, and is excited for his team to continue to play Friday at Fairfield Central (7-3).
“What I’ve been telling them from Friday night to (Monday), the message was everybody’s 0-0 and every coach can say that, but after the season we’ve had having a really good team but the record not showing it. I’m hoping we’ll have a good finish to the season, (and) go win some playoff games,” Owings said.
“Like I told them, there’s a lot of teams that turned their stuff in (Monday). Their season’s done.”
While Abbeville is a different animal than most teams in Class 2A, Owings says he sees some similarities between the Panthers and the Wildcats opponent Fairfield Central, particularly both teams’ speed. The Griffins also boasts a talented freshman at quarterback in Cameron McMillon.
McMillon has thrown for 2,648 yards and 29 touchdowns this season with a 61.5% completion rate. However, Ninety Six has an electric quarterback of its own in Braden Mitchell who has 28 all-purpose scores this season.
“(McMillon), we see one play, he throws a deep ball, if it wasn’t 60 yards, it was 58 yards. Quarterback can sling it,” Owings said. “He can run and about four other guys that can really fly.”
Liberty (4-6) at Saluda (8-2)Last week, Saluda found itself in a dogfight with Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg led in total plays (53) and time of possession (30 minutes 35 seconds).
But Saluda had a couple of clutch plays from do-it-all senior Tyleke Mathis, who scored two of the three Tiger touchdowns and finished with 221 all-purpose yards on just 11 touches, to give the Tigers their eighth win of the season.
“You only get to coach a guy like that very seldom in a career,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “He is the most dynamic player that I’ve ever coached. We have to get him the ball. Our hope early in the year was to throw the football around and he would be part of that. Teams that are very athletic, they took some things away so we had to do some things differently. ... He’s got to be in the backfield about 50% of the time so we can get him the ball. Putting him in the backfield, it gives him some more plays.”
Defensively, the Tigers have been rolling, and that was evident against Batesburg, allowing just 140 yards on those 53 plays for an average of 2.6 yards per play.
“They’re a veteran group and we have some talent on that side of the ball,” Young said. “Sometimes playing well on defense is contagious. ... Right now, they’re playing really hard.”
Saluda will play its final home game of 2022 on Friday, hosting Liberty.
Liberty’s game plan is to play slow. Against Abbeville, the Red Devils controlled the first half, holding Abbeville’s offense on the sideline for all but six plays in the first half.
“They have an excellent coach in coach Southerland. They’re developing as a program,” Young said. “They kind of run two different offenses. They run a double-wing offense, then they have a spread look but they still keep the H-back in. They’re run heavy either way.”
Dixie (3-7) at Calhoun County (7-3)While there were a lot of frustrating points in the season, Dixie ended its regular season on a high note, blowing past Calhoun Falls en route to locking up the No. 5 seed in Region 1-A.
While the Hornets easily dispatched Calhoun Falls 42-6 in the regular season finale, coach Vic Lollis still hasn’t seen a complete performance from his team yet.
“We’re still making a lot of mistakes, simple mistakes,” Lollis said. “If we can clean that up a good bit, it’ll help us. We still had over 350 total yards of offense, but we had over 100 yards in penalties. If we can clean up our game a little bit, I think we’ll be fine.
“We’re getting everybody healthy. I think we’re going to be fully staffed.”
Now with the regular season behind them, the Hornets focus on Calhoun County, who has been a dominant force in 1A for most of the season. Of its three losses, two came in the final two weeks of the season.
“They’ve had a really good season. They’re big and fast,” Lollis said. “They live on the pass a lot, live on the big play. They’re very physical around the football.”
For its first round matchup, Dixie will rely on the experience it gained during the region schedule, as the Saints’ passing attack can be as explosive as Southside Christian, St. Joseph’s and Christ Church.
“We’re used to the competition at that high level now,” Lollis said. “I think that has helped us prepare to play a team like Calhoun County. We’ve been through it. We’ve been against tough teams. We’ll just have to step up to the challenge and play better than what we’ve played against (the region opponents) to have a little bit of success.”
Ware Shoals (2-8)
at Wagener-Salley (7-3)Ware Shoals is no stranger to tough games against tough opponents.
The Hornets have played No. 2 Christ Church, No. 6 Southside Christian and No. 8 St. Joseph’s in one of the toughest regions in Class 1A.
“We’re in the SEC of 1A,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “It’s tough, every game you play is tough… I just think that helps you prepare for games like these, so anytime you play good competition, it should make you better.”
Johnston hopes that tough schedule can pay dividends when the Hornets travel to Wagener-Salley for the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday. Ware Shoals enters the postseason coming off a bye week after its 35-0 loss to Southside Christian in Week 9.
And the late bye week was extremely helpful for the Hornets. Ware Shoals will return three key players in Trent Dyal, Jace Stewart and Elijah Brown back from injury.
Those guys and other defensive players will have to keep an eye on War Eagle senior Cam Davis. Johnston says Wagener-Salley likes to run the wildcat with Davis in the backfield, running the ball “probably 40 times a game” behind a big offensive line.
Johnston also expects Friday’s game will be a shootout if his Hornets are going to pull off the upset.
“They’re a lot like us, just a little country school with country kids that don’t want to lose,” Johnston said. “I think it’s going to be a high-scoring game. We’ve got to get some stops on their quarterback… we can’t turn the ball over and got to put probably 50 points on the board.”
McCormick (5-5) at Denmark-Olar (6-3)For the second year in a row, McCormick starts its playoff push at Denmark-Olar. And for the most part, the teams enter in the same scenario.
Coming into the 2021 playoffs, Denmark-Olar earned a home playoff game by going 6-3 during the regular season. McCormick was about .500 but the records were thrown out, when then-junior running back A’Chean Durant exploded for 330 yards and six touchdowns in the 30-point route.
Now a senior, Durant is still the engine that drives the Chiefs’ success, accounting for 1,946 all-purpose yards , including 1,225 on the ground, and 16 touchdowns.
Denmark-Olar is led by senior quarterback Keithan Washington, who has thrown for 993 yards and ran for a team-high 1,401 yards. Alongside Washington, the Chiefs will have to contend with running back Christopher Sanders, who has added 1,310 yards on the ground. The two seniors have combined for 37 touchdowns this season.