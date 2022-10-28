CLINTON — Right from the jump, Clinton showed why it's the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A.
Following a three-and-out on Emerald’s opening drive, Clinton’s Jishun Copeland burst through the Vikings’ punt team on a scoop-and-score touchdown to quickly put the Red Devils on top first.
From then on, Clinton didn’t look back.
The Red Devils took advantage of numerous Emerald miscues Friday night to give the Vikings a 37-6 loss at Wilder Stadium.
“We didn’t quit, we fought hard, Clinton’s got a good football team. Hats off to Coach (Corey) Fountain and their guys,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “As far as effort, our kids gave it. We came out and didn’t play well early on, and ultimately that’s my fault as the head coach.”
After the scoop and score, the Red Devils made it a three score game in a flash by capitalizing on those mistakes. After driving 46 yards to the Clinton 34 yard line, quarterback Key Holloway lost the ball before the Red Devils marched down the field and scored.
The Vikings were then forced to another three-and-out on the next drive before a bad snap on the punt was recovered by the Red Devils who later scored on the short field.
“That’s not how you want to start a game, that’s not how you want to start a game against anybody, but that’s what we did,” DuBose said.
Despite its mistakes, the Emerald offense rolled in the first half, out gaining the Red Devils with 144 yards compared to Clinton’s 71. 50 of those yards came on a scoring drive for the Vikings, capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Holloway to senior Ean Ryans.
Ryans impressed particularly in the first half with eight receptions for 57 yards. Senior Jaylen Foster also played well with 44 yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line and Jaylen Foster running the football is usually a pretty good combination for us,” DuBose said. “We got into a little bit of a groove, we were able to run the ball and scored right before halftime. I was super proud of that effort.”
However, after the break, the Viking offense lost its momentum.
Emerald mustered just 81 yards of offense, fumbled the ball two more times and another bad snap on a punt resulted in a Clinton safety.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils were pounding away with their ground game, using eight different runners Friday, six of which already had touches in the first.
“It’s hard to keep running inside zone when you’re behind three, four scores. That’s what they do, they put a lot of pressure on you,” DuBose said. “(Coach Fountain) has got great guys in his secondary, and his skill people are really good and fast.”
“It’s just a bad combination of a lot of bad things going for us, and we got to clean it up.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.