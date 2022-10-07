McCORMICK — A'Chean Durant had 22 carries for 215 yards and four rushing touchdowns to lead McCormick to a thrilling 49-41 overtime victory against Asheville Christian Academy on Friday night.

Durant — who also returned an interception 95 yards for another score — scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and then ran in the conversion. On Asheville's OT possession, Dre'Kevan Thomas intercepted Javier Rice's pass to seal the victory.

