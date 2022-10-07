McCORMICK — A'Chean Durant had 22 carries for 215 yards and four rushing touchdowns to lead McCormick to a thrilling 49-41 overtime victory against Asheville Christian Academy on Friday night.
Durant — who also returned an interception 95 yards for another score — scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and then ran in the conversion. On Asheville's OT possession, Dre'Kevan Thomas intercepted Javier Rice's pass to seal the victory.
"In my 35 years of this game, I've never seen a team come together in the fourth quarter like this team did," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. "They could have laid down when they were two touchdowns behind. They overcame adversity. I told them I knew it was going to be a nail-biter. I'm really proud of these kids and these coaches."
Asheville, a team out of North Carolina, didn't have a single designed run the entire game. Rice passed 56 times. Durant intercepted him twice. On offense, Pratt put Durant in wildcat situations late in the game, and also for the game-winning touchdown.
"I'm very versatile as a player," Durant said. "He can line me up anywhere. I can play anywhere."
Durant said this was the wildest game he's played in since going three overtimes against Whitmire three years ago.
After Thomas made the game-clinching interception, he ran across the field with a finger pointing to the sky.
"I didn't think I'd have it until it bounced off his (the receiver's) leg and went in the air," Thomas said. "I said, 'This could be the game right here,' so I just dove for it and it went in my hands."
Durant scored on a 9-yard TD run with 1:49 to go in regulation to tie it at 41. Asheville got the ball back and drove to McCormick's 29-yard line but stalled when Demetric Anderson sacked Rice on the final play.
"We were wearing each other out," Pratt said. "It was wearing the guys down upfront. It was wearing their players out. But, to God is the glory. McCormick played their best. They gave it all up. That team came out with great spirit, and we prayed at the end."
McCormick quarterback Markese Stevens and Thomas each had scoring runs of 60-plus yards. The Chiefs had four touchdowns called back because of holding penalties.
The Chiefs (4-2 overall) host Southside Christian next Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Asheville Christian Academy 7 12 16 6 0 — 41
McCormick 7 14 7 13 8 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
A - Bram Lowery 25 pass from Javier Rice (Bram Lowey kick)
M - Dre’Kevan Thomas 60 run (Eliot Carson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A - Lowery 38 pass from Rice (kick failed)
M - Markese Stevens 62 run (kick failed)
M - A’Chean Durant 95 INT return (Camden Durant pass from Stevens)
A - Jeremiah Dodd 46 pass from Rice (pass failed)
THIRD QUARTER
M - Durant 3 run (Carson kick)
A - Kiywonn McMorris 3 pass from Rice (Rice run)
A - Jacob Price 9 pass from Rice (Price pass from Rice)