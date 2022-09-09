Dixie traveled to Liberty to take on the Red Devils, in what turned out to be a defensive game. The Hornets fell 10-7.
On Dixie's first drive, senior running back Hunter Satterfield made several defenders miss in a 60-yard touchdown run.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 12:29 am
Liberty seemed to figure out the Hornet offense, and the running lanes started shrinking. In the second quarter, Dixie's Brandon Nance found the edge of the defense and sprinted for an 80-yard touchdown, but the play was called back for holding.
Dixie's defense was stout for most of the night, swarming the ball. Right before half as Dixie was getting ready to punt from their own 10-yard line, the ball sailed over the punter's head and the Hornets took a safety. The teams headed to halftime with a score of 7-2.
The second half, for the most part, was dominated by defense. Neither offense could consistently string together first downs.
Then, in the third quarter, Dixie's Andrew Nickles made an interception and ran to the 10, but Dixie couldn't punch the ball in.
Liberty went on a 5-minute scoring drive in the fourth quarter to make the score 10-7. The Hornets couldn't put together a last-minute scoring drive and come away with the loss.
Dixie was led on offense by Satterfield, who finished with 95 rushing yards on 11 carries, and 37 receiving on one reception. Nance rushed eight times for 34 yards, Tae Donald rushed for 29 yards on six carries and Marshall Dunn completed 1 of 3 passes for 37 yards.
"Untimely penalties really hurt us tonight," Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. "We had one touchdown called back, and several drives where we were put behind the chains and couldn't recover. We will get everything corrected this week in practice and we will be ready to start region play next week."
