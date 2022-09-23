WARE SHOALS – Dixie’s Hunter Satterfield is as tough as nails.
Battling a groin injury, the senior running back carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards Friday night – and scored the game-sealing touchdown.
That and another rushing touchdown in the second quarter helped lift Dixie over region-rival Ware Shoals 21-14 at Tommy Davis Field.
“He showed you why he’s our feature back tonight,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “It’s hard with a nagging injury but he stepped up really good tonight and he was a leader.”
Freshman running back Brandon Nance also contributed to Dixie’s potent rushing attack with 107 yards on the ground. Nance also scored on a 45-yard touchdown run on Dixie’s opening drive of the second half.
But after that, Ware Shoals did not go down without a fight.
WSHS responded the very next drive with a four-yard touchdown run from junior Justice Lomax, who totaled 81 yards rushing El.
“(That) says everything,” Ware Shoals defensive coordinator Will Rooney, who filled in for coach Chris Johnston, said. “We talked about mental toughness before the game, ‘what’s it going to take to break you?’ And the guys didn’t break tonight, they did not break at all.”
The touchdown run was set up by a series of reverse-play calls that provided Ware Shoals with large-chunk plays throughout the drive.
Ware Shoals put together yet another scoring drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Elijah Brown to bring the team within one.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the fight they showed in the second half to be down and just to come out here and fight back the way they did against a rival,” Rooney said. “I know they’re hurting in that locker room but we’re going to be a lot better team because of this game.”
However, it was Satterfield’s second touchdown that gave Dixie its 21-14 final.
“We played with a lot of heart tonight,” Lollis said. “Kids fought hard, they play with a lot of emotion and that’s the main thing … anytime Ware Shoals and Dixie play, you can expect a game like this.”
But Friday night’s Battle of the Hornets didn’t come without a few mistakes.
Dixie totaled 10 penalties for 95 yards, giving Ware Shoals a few crucial breaks, especially on third down. Ware Shoals also had a promising game-opening drive that was stalled at the Dixie 14-yard-line on fourth down.
Ware Shoals (1-5) will continue to seek its first region win as they welcome McCormick into town next Friday.
Dixie (2-4) on the other hand, will have quite a test in Week 7. DHS will travel to Southside Christian to take on the Sabres.
“They love to throw it, spread it and they’re athletic across the board,” Lollis said. “We’ll give it a good shot.”
GAME SUMMARY
Dixie 0 9 6 6 — 21
Ware Shoals 0 0 6 8 — 14
SECOND QUARTER
D — Satterfield four-yard touchdown run. PAT blocked.
D — Nickles 30-yard field goal kick.
THIRD QUARTER
D — Nance 45-yard touchdown run. PAT no good.
W — Lomax four-yard touchdown run. 2-point conv. no good.
FOURTH QUARTER
W — Brown one-yard touchdown run. 2-point conv. good.
D — Satterfield one-yard touchdown run. 2-point conv. no good.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — D: Hunter Satterfield 14-74, Austin Wilson 6-37, Tae Donald 7-32, Brandon Nance 12-107. W: Justice Lomax 16-81, Elijah Brown 5-14, Dalton Boyter 2-8, Tilleek Smith 2-43, Jace Stewart 5-34.
Passing — D: Marshall Dunn 1-2-20, Hunter Satterfield 1-1-20. Y: Brayden Madden 1-7-3-2, Jace Stewart 0-1-0.
Receiving — D: Brandon Nance 1-20, Hunter Grier 1-20. W: Tilleek Smith 1-3.
Records: Dixie (2-4), Ware Shoals (1-5).
Next game: Dixie plays Southside Christian and Ware Shoals plays McCormick