Dixie drops second region game From staff reports Sep 30, 2022 After picking up its first region win of the year last week at Ware Shoals, Dixie struggled on the road, losing 48-0 to Southside Christian.The Hornets continue to play the meat of their region schedule Oct. 7 when St. Joseph's travels to Due West.