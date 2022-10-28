Dixie used a first half air attack and went on to defeat Calhoun Falls 42-6 on Friday night in the Region 1-1A finale for both teams.
The Hornets, a traditional running team, went off script and had two first half passing touchdowns.
Calhoun Falls stacked the box all night to stop Dixie’s ground game, so the Hornets went to the air.
Dixie first got on the scoreboard with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Marshall Dunn to Brandon Nance in the first quarter. Dixie’s second touchdown came by way of special teams when Hunter Satterfield returned a punt 40 yards for the score. Then, right before halftime, Marshall Dunn connected with Thomas Ferguson on a 20-yard fade to put the Hornets up 21-0.
Dixie then turned back to its ground game in the second half. Tae Donald scored Dixie’s lone third quarter touchdown on an 11-yard run.
Calhoun Falls got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Tyl Turman to Da’Quean Lewis.
In the fourth quarter, Dunn scored on a broken play with a 24-yard run, and Davis Smalley scored on an 8-yard run to account for the final margin.
Dunn passed three times for 97 yards.
Satterfield had 10 carries for 71 yards, Tae Donald had nine carries for 60 yards and Austin Wilson rushed for 40 yards.
Nance had two receptions for 81 yards.
Andrew Nickles was 6-for-6 on PATs.
Dixie plays at either Denmark-Olar or Calhoun County next Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.