When Strom Thurmond makes the 17-mile trip to Bettis Herlong Stadium on Friday, it's more than just a football game, for the players and the community.
The biggest storyline is the rivalry, which Strom Thurmond has historically dominated, winning more than 40 of 57 matchups. But in the past six matchups, the teams are deadlocked at three wins apiece, with Saluda riding a two-game winning streak.
"It's been a lopsided rivalry in that regard. I've been here 18 years, and we've played almost every year," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "Fortunately in the past couple of years, we've beat them a couple of times. ... Our fans and our kids know each other. They have kinfolk on both teams. The rivalry is big."
Alongside the rivalry, game now has playoff implications, as the two schools are both 1-0 in Region 3-AA play.
For Young, his staff and players, there is a personal connection attached to the game.
After the 2021 season ended at Abbeville, Andrew Webb, who had been the Tigers offensive coordinator since 2019, left the team to become the Rebels head coach. Leaving alongside Webb were a couple of other Tiger coaches. Despite losing a couple of coaches to Strom Thurmond, Saluda brought over a couple of Rebel coaches to fill the void.
"The goal was to get another head job, and I'm happy for him. It just happens to be at our rival," Young said. "Now our rival happens to be in our conference and in our division. That wasn't what we expected to happen, but it happened. ... It's a huge region game. We're only in the second week of the region, but they're coming on strong, winning four in a row. Both teams are 1-0 in the region. That's the biggest part really, how big of a region game it is."
Strom Thurmond opened its season with back-to-back losses without starting quarterback Quan Edmond. Since Edmond returned, the Rebels have outscored their opponents by 65 points and are 4-0 since the junior's return.
With Webb and former Saluda defensive coordinator Brett Newton going to Strom Thurmond, the two teams are nearly identical in terms of scheme.
"They have speed," Young said. "We are a quick team, but they have some really brutal speed. They can fly. On defense, they really fly around. It's almost like watching the same team, because they basically run our defense. They run a lot of similar stuff that we run. On offense, we run the same offense that coach Webb ran here. It's almost eerily similar. It's almost like you're playing yourself, a different version of yourself, but yourself nonetheless."
With the Rebels offense getting healthy and into a rhythm, Saluda will need to rely on its defense on Friday to win the region matchup.
Good thing for the Tigers, that group is coming off back-to-back brilliant performances, defeating Gilbert and Pelion in their previous two games.
Against Pelion, Saluda's defense was the definition of stingy, allowing just 43 yards in the lopsided win.
"We've simplified some things this year," Young said. "We hunkered down and played football instead of trying to do a bunch. They just play hard together. I think if you keep it simple stupid and let your kids play, they play harder because they're not thinking. ... This group has played together a bunch."
A key player in the fold on both offense and defense for the Tigers is junior KenMane Brunson. Brunson leads the defense in tackles from his middle linebacker role while providing a steady, powerful running attack on offense.
"KenMane is always around the ball, it doesn't matter if he's at outside backer or inside backer," Young said. "He's the hardest worker we have. He's the best in shape player we got, pound-for-pound the strongest player we've got. He's our glue that keeps us together, not just on defense, but throughout the whole program. He's become that guy."
Brunson will be a big factor on Friday night as the Tigers try to slow down the explosive Thurmond passing attack.
