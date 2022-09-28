Since he took over as Calhoun Falls head coach, Zak Theus has been trying to teach his young players how to compete for a full game.
With a weird week, where the Flashes are playing a game on Wednesday because of the incoming threat of Hurricane Ian, Theus message even more true this week.
“We’re just focusing on ourselves and just getting better, individually and as a team,” Theus said. “That’s the biggest thing, teaching them how to compete and teaching them how to become better football players.”
Calhoun Falls enters Wednesday’s matchup still searching for its first win of the season and its first win since 2019. The Flashes struggled against West-Oak, falling behind by 42 points before finding the end zone for the only time in the game.
Theus said his biggest takeaway from the non-region loss was his team still has a long way to go.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Theus said. “We have to learn how to battle adversity and learn football itself. We’re so young and a lot of these boys, for my freshmen who is my biggest group, this is their first time really ever playing football besides video games and backyard football. That is probably my biggest takeaway. We still have to face when things go wrong what do you do. We also have to learn how to play together and play the game.”
Normally, Theus splits his week in half, working on offense two days and defense the remaining two days before playing on Friday. With only two days of practice this week, Theus’ normal plan of practice was forced to change, trying to put four days of practice into just two.
“We’re just preparing like we normally would, just with less days,” Theus said. “Normally, we like to separate what we’re doing, going offense and defense, but we doubled up (on Monday) and we’re doubling up (on Tuesday).
The Flashes welcome St. Joseph’s, who has been one of the top teams in 1A through the first five weeks of the season. The Knights were the No. 1 team in 1A since the start of September but lost their first game of the season against defending state champions Southside Christian.
“They’re going to come in hungry,” Theus said. “We’re focusing more on ourselves than what they’re coming in with. They have good players, we know that. They’ve won some big games, we know that as well, but we’re going to stick to our guns and do what we need to do to be successful.”
