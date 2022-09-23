Flashes lgoo

Twenty-One Blue Flashes lined up in front of a hushed crowd inside Fulmer Stadium, anticipating their first win of the season. But the first win since 2019 continued to evade Calhoun Falls on Friday night, losing 42-8 to West-Oak.

Following the kickoff, West-Oak took to the ground with the assistance of running backs Marcus Thaxton and Ezekial Burgos. The Warriors trudged down the field when Burgos found an opening for a 34-yard touchdown run. Following the extra point, West-Oak took a seven-point lead in the first quarter.

