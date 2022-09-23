Twenty-One Blue Flashes lined up in front of a hushed crowd inside Fulmer Stadium, anticipating their first win of the season. But the first win since 2019 continued to evade Calhoun Falls on Friday night, losing 42-8 to West-Oak.
Following the kickoff, West-Oak took to the ground with the assistance of running backs Marcus Thaxton and Ezekial Burgos. The Warriors trudged down the field when Burgos found an opening for a 34-yard touchdown run. Following the extra point, West-Oak took a seven-point lead in the first quarter.
Calhoun Falls tried to respond but failed to make it out of their territory, turning the ball over on its 29-yard line on a failed fourth-down conversion.
Shortly after getting the ball back, West-Oak came back swinging with running back Landan Stephens punching in a second score, increasing the Warriors' lead to 13-0.
Following a big fourth-down stop, the Blue Flashes were on the verge of scoring when West-Oak defender Marcus Thaxton managed to get his hands on the ball. The interception led to a 92-yard touchdown run by Stephens, extending the lead to 21-0.
Multiple penalties, interceptions, and West-Oak's healthy blend of ground attack continued to break through Calhoun Falls' defense, increasing West-Oak's lead to 42-0.
As the clock began to run one minute into the final quarter, Blue Flashes quarterback Ty Turman ran the ball into the end zone from 3 yards out, putting Calhoun Falls on the board for the first time.
After two penalties, referees would call the game with more than nine minutes left, leaving a final score of 42-8.
Calhoun Falls will be home again next week to take on St. Joseph's Catholic.