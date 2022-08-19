Calhoun Falls drops season-opener From staff reports Aug 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northside Christian Academy defeated Calhoun Falls 27-13 on Friday night in the coaching debut of Zak Theus.The Blue Flashes host Palisades High School next Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More local sports Are you ready for some football? Let's get digital 3 Lakelands teams ranked in preseason prep poll Monday Musings: Reminder about a new way to submit scores Han, Lang win the fourth Greenwood Junior Championship Three Lakelands teams play in final tuneup before Week 0 Lakelands Connector Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope Aug 18, 2022 PTC Human Services Instructor: ‘Be Prepared to Change Your Mind’ Aug 18, 2022 Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members receive new titles Aug 18, 2022 Natvig retires from CHC Board of Directors Aug 17, 2022 Latest News +4 Dodgers edge Marlins 2-1 for 34th come-from-behind win Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring +2 Orioles outslug Red Sox, hit 5 homers in wild 15-10 win +5 Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs +8 Suarez's 2 homers, 5 RBIs lead Seattle to 10-2 win over A's Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew details emerge from Friday night jamboree meleeD50 to operate on normal schedule Monday, following jamboree brawlDistrict 50 board discusses Friday jamboree, future needsDeputies seize pills during traffic stopWare Shoals man charged with shooting at officerReport: Troy man sought to sexually assault womanTrial begins for Greenwood men connected to 2020 shootingEdgefield police seek help finding stolen carGreenwood's local leaders mull last month's violence talksReport: Man fired gun during argument State News Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms