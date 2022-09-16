Calhoun Falls blown out in loss to No. 6 Christ Church From staff reports Sep 16, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Blue Flashes are still looking for their first win of the season after they lost 73-0 at No. 6 Christ Church.With the loss, Calhoun Falls drops to 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in region play.The Blue Flashes will return home next Friday where they will face off against West-Oak. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kickoff Win Sport Face Off Season Play Oak Loss More local sports Bearcats women's volleyball drops Pacers 3-1 Friday night Photo of Key Holloway Photo of Jaylen Foster Photo of GCS Volleyball team Greenwood Christian rolls to three-set win over Oakbrook Prep Lakelands Connector Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band Sep 14, 2022 PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks? Sep 14, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood Sep 14, 2022 Lander students explore opportunities at Organization Fair Sep 14, 2022 Latest News Kim Kardashian looks after her children '80 percent' of the time Wait time to visit the Queen in state reduced to 19 hours Mourner arrested after causing a 'disturbance' at Westminster Hall Rosie O'Donnell has had a 'weird' relationship with Ellen DeGeneres +6 Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County coroner: Man found dead in burning residenceE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentenceGrieving mom's cousin drives cross country to adopt son's dogGreenwood man faces CSC charge$38M coming from state for Greenwood's Highway 246 expansionFormer Laurens deputies face charges in inmate assaultGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaSecond arrest made in Lusk Drive slayingCity brings Greenwood's fire services closer State News More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks California launches website promoting abortion services Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina