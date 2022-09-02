Dixie got its first win of the season downing Greenwood Christian 34-6.
For the first time this season, the Hornets had all three of their running backs suited up. The trio rushed for 238 of the team's 332 rushing yards.
Hunter Satterfield and Brandon Nance started the night with long runs on Dixie’s first possession. Nance finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. On Dixie’s second drive, Satterfield busted a long run to get the Hornets in the red zone, capped off by Nance's 7-yard touchdown run.
Satterfield found the end zone on the Hornets' third possession, running for a 5-yard score. Quarterback Marshall Dunn added a touchdown by taking a broken play from a fumbled snap in for a 12-yard run. Dixie’s final touchdown on the night was a 49-yard halfback pass from Satterfield to Nance right before half.
The Hornet defense gave up some yards through the air on its first drive, but when Greenwood Christian was in the red zone, Satterfield came up with an interception.
Nance led the Hornets with 124 yards on eight carries, Satterfield had 107 yards on seven carries and 49 passing yards on one attempt. Wilson finished with 79 yards on five carries, while Dunn had 12 yards on one carry.
“The team was much improved tonight," Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. "We blocked better, running backs hit the holes faster, and the defense was sure tacklers in the open field.”
Dixie travels to Liberty next Friday, while Greenwood Christian heads to Beaufort Academy.